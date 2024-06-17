Funny Face's baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, has publicly shared her side of the story for the first time in a video, addressing issues between her and the comedian

Vanessa has cleared the air that she is not preventing Funny Face from seeing his kids like he is claiming on social media

This comes at the back of Funny Face's numerous social media rants throwing shade at Vanessa and making several allegations about her

Vanessa Nicole, the mother of comedian Funny Face's children, has finally spoken out, breaking her silence on the ongoing feud.

In a video from a TikTok live interview, Vanessa addressed the controversies and accusations surrounding her relationship with the comedian.

Vanessa's response comes in response to Funny Face's recent barrage of social media rants. The comedian has been openly critical of Vanessa, alleging that she has been preventing him from seeing his children.

Vanessa, who has been silent about the issue, has now firmly denied the allegations, clarifying that she has never prevented Funny Face from accessing their kids.

She expressed her frustration over the misleading narrative being spread online, adding that Funny Face even insulted her family. She mentioned that despite what had happened between them, none of her family members were against him travelling to Kumasi to see the kids.

Vanessa and Funny Face set tongues wagging

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Quid pro Quo said:

Venessa stop listening to these manipulators. Move on with your life

Naa Ayikailey Naano reacted:

Vanessa paa u have time to talk about this issue. How can a man disrespect u and ur family and still say he loves u

KasoaBeyonce4 said:

I have a funny face in my house, he can never change, Vanessa move on wai

Funny Face starts project

In another story, Funny Face, in a video, showed a large piece of land he intends to use for his Funny Land project and prayed for it to come to fruition.

The comedian, who is the self-acclaimed children's president, intends to build a recreational centre for kids.

He shared the video on his Instagram page, and his followers welcomed the idea and hoped the comedian could realise his dream.

