Actress Nana Ama McBrown turned many heads online when she slayed in a silver frontal lace wig to host Onua Showtime

The Empress wore a sparkling black corseted dress, heavy makeup and black heels to host the Sunday, June 16, 2024, edition of the TV show

Many people shared their views on her look, while others likened her look to a movie character in an action movie

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown got many people talking when she rocked a silver frontal lace wig and all-black attire to host the Sunday, June 16, 2024, edition of Onua Showtime.

Nana Ama McBrown dazzled in a black gown Image Credit: @onuatv

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown's look for Onua Showtime

Nana Ama McBrown wore a star-studded black corseted gown to host Onua Showtime. Her black dress was styled with white beads, making it stand out.

The corseted part of the dress was styled with cream fabric that matched her skin tone, and the sleeves were styled with mesh lace fabric that also matched her skin tone.

However, one thing about her look that got many people talking was the silver frontal lace wig she wore to match the black tone of her outfit.

The Empress looked beautiful, as the evening makeup highlighted her lovely facial features. She completed her look by wearing black pair of heel sandals.

Below is a carousel post of pictures of Nana Ama McBrown's stunning look she wore to host Onua Showtime.

Below is a video of Nana Ama McBrown showing off her sparkling black outfit as she hosted Onua Showtime.

Reactions to the stunning look of Nana Ama McBrown

Many people in the comment section talked about how stunning Nana Ama McBrown looked as host of Onua Showtime, and others opined that her wearing a silver wig was very unusual.

Others also likened her look to Daenerys Targaryen, the Khaleesi in Game of Thrones.

Below are the reactions from Ghanaians:

elly_kplimm said:

Nana is looking like those beautiful goddesses in horror movies, fine face but wicked powers

adjeiphilippa said:

If beauty was a person ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

adjeiphilippa said:

You are looking splendid Nana

lady_omono_asamoah said:

Africa Queen Ghanaians favourite ❤️

many3_quaye said:

Chai see fine woman

naom.iosei said:

Nana always on point ❤️

akosua6252 said:

So beautiful

Humble: McBrown prepared fufu in Dubai, enjoyed it like a common person in video

YEN.com.gh reported that actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown talked about her love for Ghanaian foods in a viral TikTok video.

In the video, she was seen preparing the famous Ghanaian delicacy fufu and soup while on vacation in Dubai.

Many people admired her love for food, while others talked about her promoting Ghanaian foods abroad.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh