Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II's beautiful daughter Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh looks gorgeous in a white dress for her birthday party

The hardworking entrepreneur wore expensive white sandals to complete her glamorous look

Some social media users have commented on Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II's beautiful daughter Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh's birthday videos

Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II's beautiful daughter Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh has gone viral with her beautiful outfit for her private birthday party.

The talented medical doctor looked radiant in a short floral print dress that highlighted her unique curves as she showed off her dance moves.

Dr Carlyn Prempeh wore a simple side-parted hairstyle and flawless makeup that blended with her smooth skin.

Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II's beautiful daughter Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh slays in a lovely dress. Photo credit: @inno_lens.

Source: Instagram

Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh, the chief executive officer of Inhealth Medical Solutions and Ohemaa Detergents, accessorised her look with beautiful earrings, a gold wristwatch, and bracelets.

At her lavish birthday party, Otumfuo's intelligent daughter completed her look with white sandals.

Watch the video below:

Otumfuo's beautiful daughter cuts her birthday cake

Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh and her beautiful daughter looked elegant in matching outfits during the cake-cutting ceremony at her birthday party.

In the viral video, Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh's handsome husband is wearing a pink long-sleeve shirt and white shorts.

Watch the video below:

Some social media users have commented on Otumfuo's daughter Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh's birthday outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Wawlet stated:

Beautiful

nicks_cocktail stated:

So beautiful

dalphine_arthur stated:

Awesome ❤️❤️

Kathybrobbs stated:

My Birthday Ohemaa ❤️❤️

Boujisthisboujisthat stated:

inno theres only one you. u move fast

akweley_o stated:

Happy birthday

tula178 stated:

Happy blessed birthday

sesea_kente stated:

Happy Birthday Ohemaa

Yvonnedollface stated:

menua baako p3

Dorothyofori stated:

Amanda ❤️

Iammisswoode stated:

So calm, ladylike and saaaggg

Iammisswoode stated:

Ghana ladies de beeeee

_j.y stated:

@ohemaaafiakobiprempeh continue the enjoyment

Source: YEN.com.gh