Otumfuo's Daughter: Ohemaa Afia Kobi Slays In A Short Stylish Dress To Her Plush Birthday Party
- Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II's beautiful daughter Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh looks gorgeous in a white dress for her birthday party
- The hardworking entrepreneur wore expensive white sandals to complete her glamorous look
- Some social media users have commented on Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II's beautiful daughter Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh's birthday videos
Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II's beautiful daughter Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh has gone viral with her beautiful outfit for her private birthday party.
The talented medical doctor looked radiant in a short floral print dress that highlighted her unique curves as she showed off her dance moves.
Dr Carlyn Prempeh wore a simple side-parted hairstyle and flawless makeup that blended with her smooth skin.
Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh, the chief executive officer of Inhealth Medical Solutions and Ohemaa Detergents, accessorised her look with beautiful earrings, a gold wristwatch, and bracelets.
At her lavish birthday party, Otumfuo's intelligent daughter completed her look with white sandals.
Watch the video below:
Otumfuo's beautiful daughter cuts her birthday cake
Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh and her beautiful daughter looked elegant in matching outfits during the cake-cutting ceremony at her birthday party.
In the viral video, Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh's handsome husband is wearing a pink long-sleeve shirt and white shorts.
Watch the video below:
Some social media users have commented on Otumfuo's daughter Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh's birthday outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Wawlet stated:
Beautiful
nicks_cocktail stated:
So beautiful
dalphine_arthur stated:
Awesome ❤️❤️
Kathybrobbs stated:
My Birthday Ohemaa ❤️❤️
Boujisthisboujisthat stated:
inno theres only one you. u move fast
akweley_o stated:
Happy birthday
tula178 stated:
Happy blessed birthday
sesea_kente stated:
Happy Birthday Ohemaa
Yvonnedollface stated:
menua baako p3
Dorothyofori stated:
Amanda ❤️
Iammisswoode stated:
So calm, ladylike and saaaggg
Iammisswoode stated:
Ghana ladies de beeeee
_j.y stated:
@ohemaaafiakobiprempeh continue the enjoyment
Wawlet stated:
Beautiful
nicks_cocktail stated:
So beautiful
dalphine_arthur stated:
Awesome ❤️❤️
Kathybrobbs stated:
My Birthday Ohemaa ❤️❤️
Boujisthisboujisthat stated:
inno theres only one you. u move fast
akweley_o stated:
Happy birthday
Otumfuo's Beautiful Daughter, Who Is A Medical Doctor, Slays In Stylish Kente Gown At Akwasidae Durbar
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh, Otumfuo's stunning and gifted daughter, who went viral with her Akwasidae durbar photo.
The philanthropist and doctor of medicine looked terrific with a chic kente gown and turban to accessorise her appearance.
Several people have commented about Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh's attire and cosmetics on social media.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She can be reached via email:portia.arthur@yen.com.gh