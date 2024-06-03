Opoku Ware Senior High School is set to become Ghana’s first SMART school under the SMART Schools project

The Ashanti Region's Opoku Ware Senior High School is set to become Ghana’s first SMART school under the government’s SMART Schools project.

Minister of Education Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum announced this development during a surprise visit to the school on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

The SMART School project aims to revolutionise education in 30 Senior High Schools nationwide.

Adutwum said the project in the school will commence before the end of June 2024.

Additionally, SMART boards will be installed in 10 classes, marking the beginning of the SMART Project.

“So very soon, when this school is fully converted into a SMART School, your home assignments, class tests, exams, marking, grading will be done online, and you will get your results instantaneously,” Dr Adutwum said.

President Akufo-Addo launched the Ghana Smart Schools Project on March 24, 2024, and promised that 1.3 million tablets would be distributed nationwide to senior high school students.

The Ministry of Education, in partnership with KA Technologies, has established 274 support centres nationwide for the tablets.

Criticism of the tablet distribution

John Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, criticised the government’s decision to allocate funds to provide free tablets.

Mahama, a former president, recently described it as a vote-buying tactic, adding that more pressing educational concerns exist.

He noted the neglect of essential ongoing educational projects as an example. The former president also lamented the lack of textbooks for primary school children.

Mahama promises to fix problems with free SHS

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that former President John Mahama promised to fix the challenges with the free SHS and NHIS policies if elected president in the 2024 elections.

The former president said the current administration has destroyed the flagship education and health policies with its poor implementation and corruption.

The NDC flagbearer for the 2024 polls said this in Kongo in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region as part of his campaign tour.

