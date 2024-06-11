The government is set to present the Free Senior High School (SHS) Bill to Parliament to protect the future of the policy

The government plans to present the Free Senior High School (SHS) Bill to Parliament, which would bind future governments to the policy.

At a briefing on Tuesday, June 11, Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin said the goal was to make the policy more effective and sustainable.

In 2017, President Nana Akufo-Addo started the Free Senior High School programme.

The passed bill would also make it mandatory for successive governments to implement the policy, Afenyo-Markin added.

"Unless it is repealed, no government would have the right to say, I am not going to enforce Free SHS because now it is law, so if you fail, a citizen can apply to the court as his bona fide and the court can exact justice in that citizen's favor."

In 2017, President Nana Akufo-Addo started the Free Senior High School programme after making it a campaign promise.

The police have been plagued with growing pains and concerns with the quality of education despite increased enrollment.

Parents are also still incurring significant costs to send their wards to school despite the promise of free education.

Africa Education Watch revealed that expenses by parents outweigh the costs incurred by the government under Free SHS.

The education think tank found that the government is spending GH¢2,385 on the wards while the parents are spending GH¢4,000.

The challenges with the policy have led to calls for more consultation and reviews of the policy.

If elected president in the 2024 elections, former President John Mahama promised to fix the challenges with the free SHS.

The former president said the current administration has destroyed the flagship education policy with its poor implementation.

