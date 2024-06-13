Former president John Mahama has donated $10,000 to Ghana's amputee football team

Former president and National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has donated $10,000 to the Black Challenge, the national amputee football team.

The donation was to acknowledge their victory in the 2023 Amputee Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Challenge presented its trophy to the former president at his residence after its victory in Egypt. In the final, it defeated Morocco 2-1 to win a second consecutive AFCON title.

Mahama assured the team of better support if he is elected president of the country.

"Even though you didn't see me before you left for the tournament, I have a little gift for you of $10,000 to be shared among the players. I'll continue to take an interest in what you do," Mahama said.

Various governments have been criticised for only supporting the senior men's football team, the Black Stars, while neglecting other teams across different sporting disciplines.

Several stories at the recently hosted African Games highlighted the neglect of less popular sports like cycling and badminton.

For example, despite the Black Princesses' victory at the tournament, there were delays in paying their per diem for games during the tournament, as well as bonuses.

Mahama has made similar gestures in the past through donations to persons or groups in need.

He was among the people who supported highlife musician Kwabena Kwakye Kabobo, aka KK Kabobo, by donating GH¢5,000 before his death.

Bawumia donates to Black Stars

YEN.com.gh reported that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia called on the Black Stars ahead of their victory over the Central African Republic.

The vice president's visit to the Black Stars camp was part of his ongoing campaign tour in the Ashanti Region. Bawumia also donated GH¢100,000 to the Black Stars.

