In a bizarre turn of events, a whopping 6,481 teachers out of the total 7,728 who took the Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination (GTLE) for a second time last month failed.

This means only 1,277 teachers out of the over 7,000 who were seeking to obtain a licence to teach in schools passed the state-run test.

The GTLE is run by the National Teaching Council (NTC) to enable Ghanaian teachers to acquire a professional licence to teach.

The standard GTLE also seek to give an opportunity to young graduates from the universities and colleges of education with the required professional knowledge, skills and attitudes necessary to deliver effectively in schools.

Only 16.5% passed teacher licensure exams

Per the data released by the NTC on Monday, June 19, 2023, a paltry 16.5% of the candidates, some of whom are most likely teaching in public schools in Ghana passed the crucial test introduced in 2018.

For many Ghanaians reacting to the news about the outcome of the GTLE, it is the fact that the mass failure has been recorded for teachers who sat for the examinations for a second time.

"6,421 teachers out of 7,200 failed their exams. Who do they want to teach?" a Facebooker, Eliza Olympio quizzed.

Teachers who flunked the GTLE will get a last chance

Registrar of the GTLE, Dr Christian Addai-Poku has said the outcome of the test is disappointing and unfortunate.

He told the state-owned Daily Graphic that the prospective teachers who failed to make the pass mark to obtain a licence to teach will get one more chance to re-write the exam.

He said the next test will happen latter part of 2023, with modifications in the format and content of the test.

“Those with a diploma will be required to upgrade themselves to acquire a first degree before they can resit the exam. We are reforming and restructuring the examination and we will start it this year with those who have qualified to write it for the first time,” he said.

