The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has been ranked first in Ghana for its contribution to advancing good health and well-being in line with Sustainable Development Goal Three.

The 2024 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings made the announcement on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

This ranking evaluates universities based on the United Nations' SDGs by comparing universities' impacts across research, stewardship, outreach, and teaching.

In its sixth edition, the 2024 Impact Rankings encompassed 2,125 participating universities from 125 countries or regions.

UCC was also ranked second in Ghana for the provision of quality education in line with SDG Four.

The school described it as a remarkable achievement in a statement.

UCC gets plaudits for appointing first-ever visually impaired lecturer

The University of Cape Coast received praise for appointing Carruthers Tetteh as its first visually impaired lecturer.

The likes of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang and the Association of African Universities praised the Cape Coast school.

The Association of African Universities lauded the university and “Carruthers' unwavering spirit and commitment to the law.”

Tetteh graduated with another first-class degree in Law from the University of Cape Coast.

Ghanaian gets a scholarship to study at Cornell University

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an old student of Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary had received a scholarship worth $388,000, equivalent to GH¢4.6 million.

In an interview with Joy News, he revealed that life after senior high school came with its challenges. He was unable to further his education at a Ghanaian university due to the costs involved.

He expressed gratitude to The Ckodon Foundation, which played a crucial role in helping him gain the much-needed scholarship.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

