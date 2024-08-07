A young Ghanaian man who recently moved to the US, known as Evans Asante, has marked his first year as an international graduate student

In a TikTok video, the young man shared an inspiring story of how he made the decision to travel to the US without knowing where he would sleep

Evans Asante's inspiring story touched netizens who came across his video, as they trooped the comments section to share views and applaud him

A Young Ghanaian man, whose name is Evans Asante, has marked his first anniversary as an international student in the US with an inspiring story.

Evans, who is in the US to pursue a graduate programme, narrated how he took a leap of faith to travel abroad without knowing where to stay upon arrival.

Evans Asante marks his first year in the US as a graduate student at the University of Colorado Boulder. Photo credit: Evagas TV/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The young man, pursuing a master's degree in Organizational Communication at the University of Colorado Boulder, said he approached his current Director of Graduate Studies for help, which she did without hesitation.

"To make my story short, my current Director of Graduate Studies took me in as a son. I told her I just wanted a place to stay for a week. She left her whole apartment in my care to attend a family gathering," he stated.

"She didn’t know who I was yet she entrusted me with her home. While I was there… I started my search for an apartment and I found one. The rest is history!!!!" he added.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Evans Asante said he decided to share this story in his first year as a graduate student in the US to inspire others to make bold decisions to better their lives.

Reactions to Evans Asante's story

Evans Asante's video post became a source of motivation for some netizens who follow his TikTok page.

@Kingslove K said:

"Inspirational. Greater heights await you, keep going champ."

@truddy_adom also said.

"Bro, you’ve really inspired me. May God continue to be with you wherever you go."

@sskonto wrote:

"This sounds motivational."

@Andrew David also wrote:

"God is always faithful. He says to leave, I will obey that call this December by God's grace."

US university graduate inspires others

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young man has inspired his peers after he graduated from the university despite his delayed education.

According to the man, who was identified as Phancho, what was supposed to be a four-year degree took 10 years to complete, yet he persisted.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh