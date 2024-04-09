A video of a Ghanaian lady who bagged a degree yet sells koose for a living has popped up online

In the video, the pretty lady shared two photos of herself; one, her graduation picture and two, a photo of what she currently does for a living

Many netizens who thronged the comment session sympathised with her, while others shared similar stories

A Ghanaian lady who recently graduated from university has found herself grappling with the stark reality many graduates face after school - unemployment.

The lady who graduated from university in 2022 in a TikTok post shared before and after photos of her past and present life.

The before post is a graduation picture of the lady who was clad in a beautiful green dress, with a sash on her arm and her certificate in hand.

The after post, however, is a video of herself frying Koose by the roadside.

Netizens react to story of graduate-turned-Koose-seller

Her story is no different from some Ghanaian graduates who thronged the comment session.

They shared their experiences of completing school without being able to secure a job in their related field of study.

Other netizens also expressed sympathised with her.

@Jodel Stories

"Political science student is shadowing cars for a living you de3 don't fry the koose like that."

@Rich A wrote:

"Sis God will make way."

@Diana wrote:

"He makes everything beautiful at the appropriate time."

KNUST graduate opens up on realities of life as she turns market trader

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported on a story about a graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) who ended up as a trader in the market because she could not find a job related to her field.

She posted a TikTok video of herself on graduation, looking visibly excited and dancing with joy after bagging a bachelor's degree in Linguistics.

The video then showed her current reality: she was working as a trader at a market.

The look and demeanour of the young graduate in the photos made it evident that she was very exhausted.

