A teacher was confronted recently by one of his former students, for whom he had predicted a bleak future because he was stubborn

The student, Emmanuel Aboagye Dankwah, turned out to be a police officer and reminded the teacher of the things he said about him

The teacher, identified as Mr Adomako, initially said he did not recognise the young man after which Emmanuel stated his name

Emmanuel Aboagye Dankwah, a young Ghanaian man who was considered 'a good-for-nothing with a bleak future' has had an inspiring turn of events in his life.

According to a series of videos spotted online, Emmanuel appeared to have had a tough time growing up as a child in Kumasi during his teenage years.

Emmanuel Aboagye Dankwah, a Ghanaian boy whose teacher said he would not make it, is now a police officer. Photo credit: @emmanuelaboagye46/TikTok.

Because of the rough start to life that Emmanuel had, he came across to many as recalcitrant, giving a hard time to his peers and those older than him.

As a result of this behaviour, a teacher at the Junior High School (JHS) level predicted a dark future for the young man.

Thanks to God, however, Emmanuel has had an incredible turn of life, transforming from the guy that many expected next to nothing to becoming an important member of society.

Many years down the lane of doom prophecies in his life by his teacher, Emmanuel joined the Ghana Police Service, proving to his doubters that their words carried no weight.

Emmanuel Aboagye Dankwah is now a member of the Formed Police Unit (FPU) of the Ghana Police Service in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

Former students confronts former teacher

In one of the videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Emmanuel was presented with a rare opportunity to come face-to-face with the teacher who told him he may not make it life.

While enjoying the view from the top of a multi-storey building, Emmanuel saw his JHS teacher walking by the house and decided to engage him in a conversation.

The young police officer was heard reminding the teacher, identified as Mr Adomako, of all the things he said about him and his colleagues.

"This is me, Emmanuel, the boy that you told would not make it because he was stubborn. But Glory be to God, I'm now I have made it, this is even my car," he said amid loud laughter.

The teacher, in response, said he did not recognise Emmanuel but proceeded to ask how he was doing.

Reactions to Emmanuel's encounter with his teacher

The video of Emmanuel's encounter with his former teacher attracted some reactions from netizens.

@FOD3KA wrote:

"Life is full of mysteries and u can lose what ever u have in a day. be careful how you express your gains before your elders, they know what u don't know."

@King Gee also wrote:

"Herrrr ebi real oo de way some Maths teachers go insult and curse you no er hmmm."

@Kobby Michael Finer said:

"He made a conditional statement by using the word "If", He liked u and wanted to see u prosper in future. He didn't curse u ok."

Teacher excited to meet former student

