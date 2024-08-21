A young lady has left many people feeling inspired after she opened up about life in Canada as a student

In a video, she talked about the jobs she does and her expected earnings from those jobs

Many people who took to the comment section of the video also congratulated the young lady

A young Ghanaian woman who recently relocated to Canada as an international student is delighted with her decision.

In a video posted on her TikTok page, @foriwaobroni explained that she now has two jobs despite being a student.

Although she gave no details on her jobs, she said she gets paid semi-monthly, which means she gets paid in the middle of the month and on the last business day of the month.

Touching on her earnings, she explained that her first job pays her $1410, equivalent to GH¢16,000, whereas her second job pays her $835, equivalent to GH¢9457.

Her total earnings from her two jobs is $2246, equivalent to GH¢25000 per month.

The video, which aimed to give international students an idea of what to expect studying in Canada, has received over 600 likes and 47 comments.

Netizens praise the Ghanaian student in Canada

Social media users who commented on the video congratulated the Ghanaian lady. Others were eager to learn more about her work.

Dilly_aibi indicated:

"These taxes are something else but I’m so proud of you."

Kwesi Asiedu commented:

"I thought they changed the working hours to unlimited or I’m getting it wrong?"

AK_himself indicated:

"Are these figures what you make semi-monthly or they are what you make in a whole month?"

user5436201680054 indicated:

"If you were to do side hustles though, what side hustles do other international students do and are they lucrative?"

Nii Ayi reacted:

"Go girl, keep on winning, there isn’t free launch any where.the system is tough but we win."

Ghanaian lady laments over unemployment in Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady who recently relocated to Canada has cried over the difficulty of securing a job.

In a video, the lady said her job hunt for the past six months in Toronto had yielded no results.

She confessed that she had interviewed for several jobs but could not get her breakthrough.

