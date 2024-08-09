A video of a young Ghanaian lady running to receive free groceries in her neighbourhood in Canada has emerged online

Maame Benewaa, as she is identified on her TikTok, and her friend received a bag full of provisions each

After receiving the gifts, the visibly excited Ghanaian lady vowed never to move out of her neighbourhood

A Ghanaian lady, Maame Benewaa abroad has shared her excitement online after receiving free groceries.

Maame Benewaa, who is in Canada for further studies, was seen in a video running on the street from her apartment to go for free food.

Maame Benewaa, a Ghanaian international student in Canada expresses joy after receiving free groceries. Photo credit: @maamebenewaa1/TikTok.

In a video posted on her TikTok page, @maamebenewaa1, several people were captured lined up at what looked like an assembly point to receive their provisions.

The Ghanaian lady in the company of one of her schoolmates, explained how she heard about the free food.

"I was in the bathroom and I heard there is free food. Now we are running to take the food," she said.

Maame Benewaa and her friend were given a bag containing a variety of groceries, ranging from rice, drinks, and biscuits, among others.

The Ghanaian lady expressed her delights in the caption accompanying the video after receiving the provisions.

"Who no like free groceries ..I'm not moving from this city no matter what," she wrote in the caption.

Netizens react to Maame Benewaa' video

Followers of Maame Benewaa's TikTok page, who chanced on the video, seemed happy for her as they hail her in the comment section.

@Sucré said:

"Ghana fuo p3 free ooo."

@John Kamal also said:

"Did u see only blacks there?"

@QwekuLife wrote:

"Free food is good ooo."

@Cupberry surprise and wrap commented:

"Abrokyire y3 d3."

Lady receives food from her university

In a related publication, a young Nigeria lady who relocated abroad as an international student showed some provision she received from her school's food bank.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young lady, being excited about the free food, described Canada as the best country in the world.

Her video received a mixed reaction from netizens, with some disputing that she got the groceries for free.

