A video of the young lady celebrating after passing her nursing licensing examination has gone viral

The lady jumped with excitement and joy, as she was left in disbelief after realising that she had excelled in the exams

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video have commended the young lady on excelling in the exams

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Congratulatory messages have thronged in for a young Ghanaian lady as her desire to become a professional nurse received a major boost.

This comes after she successfully passed her nursing licensing exams.

A Ghanaian lady in tears of joy after passing her licensing exams. Photo credit: @clara_asorsikaa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @clara_asorsikaa, showed the adorable moment when the lady looked visibly anxious as she checked her exam results on her phone.

Her anxiety gave way to joy after she checked the results and realized that she had passed the exams.

Overwhelmed by her feat, the lady jumped and ran in excitement, not minding that she was even being recorded.

She cried momentarily, after which she started to call her loved ones, informing her of the news.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 5000 likes and 300 comments was captioned:

"Words fail me guys. Thank you God".

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians congratulate the young lady

Social media users who took to the video's comment section showered praises on the young nurse for her academic success.

Akosua commented:

"Thissss feeling… may God grant all the upcoming nursing students. Congrats girlllllll."

Ohemaa responded:

"I tap into your blessings."

albybruce reacted:

"Congratulations dear I’m tapping into this for my NTLE."

Kwansimaa added;

"Congratulations Clara. I pray I pass when it gets to my turn in Jesus name Amen."

Ghanaian lady celebrates as son completes SHS'

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian mother shed tears as she welcomed her son, who completed the 2023 WASSCE.

The woman was spotted in a TikTok video thanking God as she walked with her son, who attended Pentecost Senior High School.

She said her joy was mainly due to the struggles she faced in her quest to ensure that her son completed SHS.

Source: YEN.com.gh