A video of a young lady talking about her experience after relocating to the UK has caused online reactions

The lady in a TikTok post showed excerpts of the various kinds of work she has done in the UK

Many people who took to the comments section of the video also shared their experiences living abroad

A young lady has ignited reactions on social media after she took to TikTok to open up on her hustle after relocating to the UK in search of greener pastures.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young lady showed jobs that she had previously done.

A young lady sharing her experience after relocating to the UK.

Source: TikTok

The video first showed excerpts of her time working as a cleaner, a baker, a dishwasher, and security personnel.

She disclosed via the caption that the video was meant to convince people that life in the UK is not as rosy as some people have made it believe.

"Never been a smiley journey all through, but I'm so glad I have come this far. Glad for all the experiences, lessons, and blessings. Feel free to call me “jack of all trades," she stated.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 900 likes and 41 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens share their experience of living in the UK

Social media users who took to the video's comment section also shared varied opinions about living abroad.

GlowRie Creator reacted:

"Im actually working under NHS now and it’s more relaxing but then.. this jobs brought me to the point I am today."

Your Queen stated:

"Definitely can’t be Canada."

HairsLuxeUK reacted;

"Who exposed me oh."

Nmesomachi reacted:

"Omo am still looking for job."

Major replied:

"All this stressful work why not just do care."

Nurse relocates to UK, laments being jobless

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian nurse who relocated to the UK has cried out of unemployment.

In a video, Atta Danquah said he relocated with a health and care worker visa but still depends on his family in Ghana for financial support.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Atta Danquah said he left Ghana for the UK in November 2023, even though he had heard that there were no jobs.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh