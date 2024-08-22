A student from Mfantsiman Girls SHS showcased her 2024 WASSCE practical work on her school campus

In a video, the student modelled in an all-black dress with a detachable veil, which was later removed to give the dress another look

The video, which has since gone viral on social media, garnered over 14,000 views and 500 reactions

A Mfantsiman Girls Senior High School student modelled in her WASSCE practical work and amazed many online.

The student showed her creative side in the all-black dress she made with a detachable.

Final year student of Mfantsiman SHS models to show her WASSCE practical Photo credit: Cila Adjoa Duffuor

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on Facebook by Cila Adjoa Duffuor, the student took the stage to show her black attire. She removed the detachable veil to show the look without the veil.

Students who offer clothing and textile courses did their practicals and exhibited them so their colleagues could see them.

This is done in several secondary schools in Ghana yearly.

Several people on social media have watched and engaged the video since it was posted.

At the time of this publication, over 14,000 people had seen the post, and over 500 had reacted to it.

Watch the video below:

Netizens commend students

Social media users who saw the video praised the student and encouraged them to go higher. YEN.com.gh collated some of the comments. Read them below:

Jennifer-Nicole Kofie said:

“It’s good we’re incorporating hand work into the school curriculum”

Kukua Sackey said:

“If this was ny daughter anka next year, she will be going to veekee James to do apprenticeship.”

Shirley Bainnimayeh asked:

Did anyone get goosebumps?

Akua Anima Karim Addo said:

“These kids are doing so well❤️👌🏽”

Jemima Tekpor wrote:

“Well done. Beautiful 😍”

Lovely Jewel Pinky said:

“The serious ones are doing something with their brains 🧠 oo awesome 👏🏻, and yaanom too are on the streets showing bum bum .🤐🤐”

OLA SHS student exhibits impressive WASSCE practicals

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that students of OLA Senior High School, Ho, also organised an exhibition of the WASSCE practical work.

In a video, one showed her attire while her other colleagues cheered in the school's assembly hall.

Several people who saw it online applauded and encouraged them to do better.

