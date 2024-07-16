A loving Ghanaian woman has given her daughter a treat after she successfully wrote her BECE

The mother, who felt proud of her young daughter, fried chicken and also bought her a can of malt

Netizens who saw the video online were impressed and took to the comment section to express their views

A Ghanaian woman has sparked joy on social media after a video of her treating her daughter to chicken and malt surfaced online.

The treat was to reward her daughter for successfully writing her BECE and completing school. In an online video, the young lady was captured chewing on chicken while sipping the drink.

A Young Ghanaian girl enjoys a treat from her mum after completing her BECE exams. Image source: Adepaprilla

JHS students write BECE

Ghanaian students in their final year at Junior High School commenced BECE on Monday, July 8, 2024, and ended on Monday, July 15, 2024.

Parents have unique ways of celebrating their wards after the exam. While some shower their kids with powder, others treat them to special meals and drinks.

Other kids also do not get anything from their parents. This young girl, however, was lucky to get a treat from her mother.

Her 'jealous' sister was heard in the background trying to downplay her younger sister's efforts by saying completing JHS was no big deal, but the young girl would not budge. She only continued enjoying her chicken and her drink.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided as mum gives daughter a treat

Netizens who saw the video were divided over the mother's gesture, as some hailed the effort while others expressed sentiments similar to those of the elder sister. They took to the comment section to share their views.

@NanaAmaCascaro

"Mama is giving morals."

@Pop city wrote:

"U come meet e-maths and physics."

@DêMāñtêłMāxïmïłłïøñ wrote:

"If the results comes do another video let’s see her."

@adjeievans283 wrote:

"I like this mother motivation ( 3ny3 school nkuaaa na y3 de b) bra) mama God bless you."

@Mr Bismark wrote:

"She is lucky to have chicken after jhs,some of us were sent straight to the village to go and farm after jhs."

@Baidoo Nicholas wrote:

"SHS is hard ooi the most difficult part of school."

@YBD Chris wrote:

"Tell her something small about SHS 1 life."

