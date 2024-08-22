OLA Senior High School in Ho held a practical clothing exhibition for home economics students as part of the 2024 WASSCE

One student showcased her handmade attire on a runway, cheered by her peers

The event gained significant attention online, with over 22,000 views and many praising the students' designs

OLA Senior High School, Ho organised a practical clothing exhibition as part of the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for some Home Economic students.

The students who offer clothing and textile courses exhibited their practicals so their colleagues could see them.

Students of OLA SHS cheer their colleague as she shows off her WASSCE practical Photo credit: @eddie_wrt

In a video shared on X by @eddie_wrt, a student modelled in the attire she had made from scratch.

The other students in the audience cheered as their colleague cat walked on the created runway.

The post received massive views and comments. At the time of this publication, over 22,000 people had seen the post, with many praising the learners' designs.

Netizens commend students

Social media users who saw the video applauded the students for their excellent work. YEN.com.gh collated some of the comments. Read them below:

@Dhangotee said:

“This is what we want to see the SHS girls doing not making tiktok videos in class and dorm”

@bsd8_ wrote:

“Wow, just wow. Impressive work.”

@UccTaylorswift said:

“Will be waiting for her at Legon Pent hall”

@ThehustlerMaica wrote:

“So this be the hall wey @AyigbeC then @thatprince__dey jump school wall Dey go eveytime”

@kwesi_boujee asked:

“𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝 ??”

@mailablondy said:

“This is not Clothing and textiles practicals, it's a fashion exhibition or a modeling contest”

