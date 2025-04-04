Some Adum Bluelight traders are trending after they resumed trading at their respective spots weeks after the fire incident

A video doing rounds on social media showed some traders expressing optimism about the resumption of business

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the post with joy and relief being the most common feelings

Normalcy is gradually returning at Adum Blue Light as sections of traders affected by the recent fire outbreak slowly but surely continue to resume their business activities.

A video making rounds online shows a group of traders delighted and in a happy mood selling clothes and sneakers at their respective work stations.

Recall that a few weeks ago, the devastating fire ravaged most shops at the bustling business hub resulting in traders losing their wares worth millions of cedis.

A young man, speaking to a content creator, was surprised to see that some traders had defied the odds and were selling their items regardless of the circumstances.

In satisfying his curiosity, he engaged one of the traders who said their main aim was to provide for the needs of their customers.

Another video also showed one female trader sitting behind her wares looking moody not knowing if people would come and patronise her business.

She confessed that business was not booming but was hopeful that things would get better.

The Adum market fire incident, which occurred on Friday, March 21, 2025, ravaged several shops, leaving the traders devastated.

A lot of people have visited the traders at the market to commiserate with them with the view to encourage them amid donations and pledges from political leaders to rebuild the bustling hub back to its former state.

Many individuals have also extended help in many forms including making monetary and non-monetary donations as a way to help them reconstruct the shops so they can resume their trading activities on a full-time basis.

Reactions to Adum Market victims resuming business

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the move by the traders to sell their wares even when the destroyed shops were yet to be properly built.

George commented

"In fact, you guys are very serious paaa. God bless your hand work,"

STONE reacted:

"The Blue Light will stand up again, no matter what."

user63880653095607 wrote:

"De3 ebesi bia Blue Light will never collapse."

favorite ga Tunchi wrote:

"From store to table sad story."

Abynah Mira reacted:

"Yeah, I came there yesterday and I saw u guys. Eny3 easy to."

Terry indicated:

"Every successful man has a heartbreaking story."

Okatakyie Afrifa supports Adum Market traders

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular Ghanaian broadcast journalist, Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah visited the Blue Light area at Adum PZ Market in Kumasi

The purpose of the visit was to engage with traders and assess the damage caused by the devastating fire.

The journalist pledged his unwavering commitment to them by gifting them GHc100,000 and 200 bags of rice as a way to cushion them in their difficult moments.

