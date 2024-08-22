Actor John Dumelo organised buses to help the University of Ghana, Legon, get home from campus to Ho, Kumasi and other regions

In a video he shared on social media, Dumelo interacted with the students and helped them load up their luggage and other items

The video has warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians who prayed that he would win the Ayawaso West seat in the December polls

Actor and politician John Dumelo has eased the burden on students from the University of Ghana, Legon, by organising buses to take them home from Accra to various parts of the country.

John Dumelo organises buses for UG students

Dumelo shared a video on his Instagram page of how things went as he assisted the University of Ghana, Legon, students in transporting themselves home.

In the video, he is seen helping the students carry their Ghana Must Go bags and other items onto the buses. Others also shared testimonials as they hailed the seasoned politician for aiding them.

In the caption, he noted that the initiative took place on August 21, 2024, and that the students did not have to pay a dime to use the service.

"Yesterday, I organised absolutely free busses for students going back home for vacation."

Sharing the destinations of the busses, John Dumelo said:

"The destinations included Accra, Ho, Capecoast, Takoradi and Eastern region and Kumasi. #idey4u #ThenextMp #AyawasoWest."

Reactions to John Dumelo's initiative

Many people in the comments section of the video applauded John Dumelo's hard work and initiatives in easing the burden on UG students.

Others said he was destined to win the competitive Ayawaso West seat, based on his previous work for university students regarding their welfare on campus.

The opinions of Ghanaians are below:

courageagrah said:

"Can we just give him the chance ..he's done a lot 😢"

aikinsmerl said:

"I pray you win that seat. 👏 cos in my opinion you deserve it"

efo_honey said:

"John & John will win this election! Screenshot this!"

naa.gyamah said:

"Eeiiiiii i hope they vote for you cos you are really working"

johntijani1 said:

"🙌🙌🙌the man for AYAWASO WEST CONSTITUENCY 👏👏THR STUDENTS ARE GRATEFUL"

___asiwome said:

"You’re working and it’s evident. #idey4u #johndumelo"

kwesiokawa said:

"You are working wise man you deserve to win this anyday"

ozinmafav said:

"Nice initiative I hope it continues after you win 🏆"

John Dumelo undertakes door-to-door campaign

YEN.com.gh also reported that John Dumelo received a rousing welcome from the people of Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

Some residents got emotional while interacting with him, while others who spotted him on the street and at work cheered him on.

The viral video got many people applauding his commitment to his campaign, with many hoping he would win the seat in the polls.

