A 15-year-old Ghanaian boy has become the youngest student at UEW after gaining admission to read biology

The teenage genius was identified as Ofori in the comments section of a trending video shared on TikTok

Many Ghanaians who came across the video online were amazed by the young man's academic brilliance

A Ghanaian boy, identified as Ofori, has earned praise on social media for his remarkable feat of pursuing tertiary education at an early age.

Ofori is reportedly 15 years old and at level 100 at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW).

A brilliant 15-year-old Ghanaian boy gains admission to read biology at UEW. Photo credit: @od_gray/TikTok & UEW/Facebook.

In the video spotted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young Ghanaian boy was captured having a conversation with his schoolmates after a class session.

Some commentaries in the comments section of the video shared by @od_gray indicated that Ofori did his secondary education at the Odorgnno Senior High School at Awoshie in the Greater Accra Region.

Some also claimed the teenager was pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in biology at the UEW.

A 15-year-old reading biology at the university level is no small achievement and it shows that Ofori is a genius in the making.

Ghanaians amazed by Ofori's academic feat

When the video of the young boy surfaced online, many Ghanaians who chanced on it seemed amazed by his academic achievement at such a young age.

@Empress O.B said:

"I met him B4, I taught he was a grown man. I looked at him several times."

@elikplim444 also said:

"eeei this Boy, Great OSSA product."

@obaaku wrote:

"I tap into this blessing for my children."

@Hajia Titi also wrote:

"The first day I saw him around Aggrey hall I was even surprised."

@Princess Ella commented:

"why he dey faculty of sciences Ana?? the way dey talk like he dey that faculty."

OD_Gray replied:

"Yes dear, he’s a Biology student L100."

