WASSCE: Boy Gets Admission To Study Medicine At University Of Ghana, Seeks Help To Pay School Fees
Education

by  Philip Boateng Kessie
  • An SHS graduate is in need of financial support in order to pursue tertiary education at the university
  • The boy who excelled in the WASSCE and had 8AS has gained admission to study at the University of Ghana
  • He is therefore appealing to people to come to his aid and support him financially so he can achieve his dream

An intelligent SHS graduate is in dire of financial support if his quest of pursuing tertiary education will blossom into a reality.

This comes after he excelled in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) where he bagged 8As.

Due to his stellar performance in the WASSCE, he got admission to study Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery at the University of Ghana, however, money to pay his academic fees, which is GH¢2,897 amount, has become a problem.

He has been informed that he must pay thirty percent of his fees immediately if his quest to study at the university will come to pass.

Wendy Boatemaa Ofori, a Ghanaian social media influencer and philanthropist who took her Facebook page to share the admission letter and WASSCE result slip of the boy, appealed to well-meaning Ghanaians, groups and organisations to come to the aid of this intelligent student and help him financially so he could pay his fees.

"This was just sent to me and I had to share!! He can’t lose this opportunity. It’s extremely difficult to be a “regular student” at most of our universities when it comes to medicine.. 2900gh can sort his fees to secure his admission and we will work on a scholarship for him" the post read in part.

Persons who are willing to support, the intelligent SHS graduate can reach out to Wendy Ofori Boatemaa 0246006096.

Boy bags 6As seeks support to pay fees

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Kofi Asante, an intelligent SHS graduate also appealed for help to further his education

He, too, had gained admission to study Bsc Biological Science at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) but money for school fees had become a challenge.

A social media influencer shared photos of John's result slip and admission letter on the X platform and appealed to benevolent individuals, groups, and organizations to come to the aid of the boy.

Source: YEN.com.gh

