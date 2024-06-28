A video of a 17-year-old Ghanaian boy driving a vehicle he assembled has surfaced on social media

The young boy, identified as Bright, won the admiration of many who saw his latest invention

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and took to the comment section to express their views

A talented Ghanaian boy has caused a stir online after a video of his latest invention surfaced online. The young man, identified as Bright, has assembled his own vehicle.

The video, which is circulating on social media, showcases Bright driving the vehicle, which was at its final production stage.

In an interview, Bright noted that it took him nine months to complete the invention.

Bright is an ambitious young man

Bright is an ambitious 17-year-old who is currently in his final year of senior high school. He aspires to assemble more vehicles soon.

Netizens react to video of young man driving his assembled vehicle

The young Ghanaian man has won the hearts of many netizens, who expressed their views in the comment section. Some lauded him for his invention, while others encouraged him to do more.

@Karney Boat wrote:

"He looks very smart and handsome. Jah bless your future, bro."

@Kwame Owusu Awortwe wrote:

"The national u 14 players looks older than him but he is 17. God bless you, young man. May you be great and reach your potential. Lord Jesus please protect this national asset for us.

@Gad Lemeul wrote:

"Woooow. If i see this my spirit rejoice. Herrrrr may this soul go higher."

@Emelia Tibbles wrote:

"Very handsome boy with a bright future. May God locate your helper to invent more cars."

@Patricial Nkansah wrote:

"God bless your talent."

@David Karikari wrote:

"KNUST and Kantamka for pick him and add value to his life."

