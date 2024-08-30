A young Ghanaian man reconnected with his female friend for the first time in four years

The two friends, who were classmates at the UCC reunited in Canada, where they are both pursuing master's programmes at different universities

The young man is studying at the University of Manitoba while the lady is at the University of Alberta

Two former classmates of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) have reconnected after many years of not seeing each other.

The two friends, a male and a female identified as Abigail, graduated from the UCC in the Central Region of Ghana sometime in 2020 but lost touch after school.

Two former classmates at UCC reunite in Canada after travelling abroad to study at the University of Alberta and the University of Manitoba. Photo credit: UGC.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh captured the moment the friends reunited in Canada, where they were chasing their dreams.

The caption accompanying the video shared on TikTok by @nal_candy indicated that Abigail was in Canada pursuing a master's degree at the University of Alberta.

“After four years, I met my UCC classmate, who is currently pursuing her master’s at the University of Alberta," the full caption read.

The male, who is yet to be identified, is also at the University of Manitoba pursuing a master's programme.

The former classmate reacted to the video

Former classmates of the two friends, who saw the video, reacted in the comment section.

user21366530391351 said:

"Aww Abigail, I miss her too,. She was my friend too when I was at UCC."

@Abrantepa Prince Junia also said:

"What message do you have for us we the UCC students."

@Nal & Candy replied:

@The pressure you are receiving currently from your lecturers will worth it one day . Don’t give."

@Bodylove lifestyle commented"

"You're making abroad attractive paa oh. In fact my mind is moving towards abroad this days and know I'm getting that from you me."

