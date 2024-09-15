Guru has won his appeal against his disqualification from the University of Ghana SRC presidential race

The University of Ghana Appeals Board's decision to overturn Guru and his running mate's suspension was unanimous

The rapper responded to the news of his victory in a Facebook post, saying, "On this side, we don’t lose"

Maradona Adjei Yeboah, popularly known as Guru, has won his appeal against his disqualification from the University of Ghana SRC presidential race because of his non-resident status.

Citi News reported that the school's appeals board set aside Guru and his running mate running mate, Lawrence Edinam Egleh's disqualification on September 15.

Guru challenged the UG Electoral Commission over his disqualification. Source: Guru NKZ

Source: Facebook

Radio Univers noted that the University of Ghana Appeals Board decision was unanimous.

The Vice Dean’s directive includes immediate actions for the electoral commissioner: the balloting for all SRC candidates is scheduled for Monday, September 16, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the Office of the Dean of Student Affairs (ODSA). The date for the final election is to be agreed upon by the candidates but must occur before or by Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

Guru responded to the news in a Facebook post, saying, "On this side, we don’t lose."

Guru had argued that the school's Electoral Commission's decision was discriminatory and had also filed an injunction against the election.

The vetting committee's report indicated that, per Article 30 (1), only persons eligible to hold executive positions at the various halls of residence (Junior Common Rooms - JCRs) can become SRC executives.

Kane Nana Francis becomes KNUST's SRC President

YEN.com.gh also reported that KNUST elected Kane Nana Francis as the next SRC president. He was voted into office on July 24, 2024.

Kane Nana Francis won 8,890 votes, representing 44.92% of the total ballot cast, to defeat eight other contenders in the KNUST election.

All things being equal, he was expected to succeed Yvonne Osei Adobea as the SRC president for the 2024/2025 academic calendar.

Source: YEN.com.gh