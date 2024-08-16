Guru and running mate, Lawrence Edinam Egleh, have been disqualified from the Univeristy of Ghana's SRC (UGSRC) presidential elections

The rapper and his vice were disqualified by the betting committee for not meeting a constitutional provision of the UGSRC on the eligibility

A statement released by the committee cited the non-residential status of Guru as the reason for disqualification

Rapper Guru's attempt to become the next president of the University of Ghana Student Representative Council (UGSRC) has hit a snag.

The star rapper, born Maradona Adjei Yeboah, has been reportedly disqualified from contesting the position but the SRC's vetting committee.

Guru and his vice presidential candidate, Lawrence Edinam Egleh, were disqualified after vetting. The committee cited Guru's non-residential status for his disqualification..

The committee's report, which has been posted online, indicates that, per Article 30 (1), only persons eligible to hold executive positions at the various halls of residence (Junior Common Rooms - JCRs) can become SRC executives.

"The committee, after a critical assessment of the qualification criteria, noticed that, Maradona Adjei Yeboah and Lawrence Edinam Egleh do not meet the criteria stated in Article 30 (1) (a) of the UGSRC Constitution and therefore do not qualify to contents for an Executive Officer position of the University of Ghana Students Representative Council (UGSRC)," the statement read.

While Guru has not responded to the news of his disqualification, it will undoubtedly be a big blow. He has put much effort into his campaign in the past few months including holding concerts and going to hostels to solicit votes.

Guru campaigns with Lil Win, D Chryme

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Guru recently went on the door-to-door campaign on campus.

His efforts were supported by his celebrity colleagues, including actor Lil Win and rapper D Chryme.

Moreover, an online poll conducted by Radio Universe, the official radio station of the University of Ghana, has indicated that the chances of Guru winning the SRC presidential election are very high.

