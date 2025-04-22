Ghanaian rapper Tic Tac gave his fans a glimpse of how he and his family celebrated the Easter holidays at their residence

In the video, he and his wife went swimming while their children played with the pool floats in the pool

The view from the rooftop swimming pool overlooking the Weija Dam left many people in awe as they gushed over it

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Tic Tac flaunted his luxury rooftop swimming pool at his recently opened all white luxury mansion located at Weija.

Tic Tac and his family swim in their rooftop swimming pool during the Easter celebrations. Image Credit: @ticmusicgh

Tic Tac's swimming pool

In the video, Tic Tac gave fans a glimpse into his and his family's relaxing Easter celebration, and it was nothing short of a perfect family moment.

"Spending quality family time together at home. Enjoy your holiday. 🙏🏾💙 @serwaa470 @nanaseslove @akosua_vander_linden @gennexpizza #familytherapy," he wrote in the caption of one of the videos.

On Easter Monday on April 21, 2025, the legendary rapper spent the day unwinding with his wife Serwaa and children in the comfort of his plush mansion, in his extravagant rooftop swimming pool.

The serene pool, perched high above the ground, offered a breathtaking view of the famous Weija Dam, setting the perfect backdrop for the celebration.

Tic Tac was captured enjoying a swim alongside his ever-gorgeous wife Serwaa and their kids, who played with the swimming pool floats.

The family did not stop at just swimming. They topped off the fun with a hearty meal of pizza, which they had delivered to their luxurious home, and sipped on chilled drinks while lounging by the poolside.

Reactions to Tic Tac's mansion

Social media users could not help but admire the cosy family moment as videos from the memorable family day surfaced online.

Many praised Tic Tac while talking about the incredible views from his rooftop swimming pool overlooking the Weija Dam.

Below are the reactions of social media users:

nana_montecarlo said:

"The view in your home is impeccable 👏👏😍."

blakofe said:

"Enjoy. Be happy. Life is for living."

duah9207 said:

"This type of view can only be seen in Monaco and Madiea."

coachekoweshun said:

"The view is viewing 😂😂😂😂."

duah9207 said:

"Beautiful pool like to swim in it sometimes nice edifice design ❤️."

Asamoah Gyan flaunts interior of his $ 3 million mansion

YEN.com.gh reported that former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan left fans buzzing after a video of him showing off the interior of his luxurious $3 million mansion surfaced online.

The short video, which quickly went viral, captured the football icon giving followers a glimpse of his breathtaking home, which boasts an incredible view overlooking the Weija Dam.

In the video, Gyan, wearing a cheerful smile, recorded himself using his phone’s selfie camera as he walked through the grand, stylish space.

The lavish decor and modern design of the mansion left social media users in awe, sparking admiration and conversations about his success both on and off the pitch.

Many Ghanaians flooded the comments section, expressing their admiration for Gyan’s achievements and hoping to one day enjoy a similar lifestyle.

