A student has reportedly sued the University of Ghana over Guru rejoining the SRC presidential race

The student has also accused the school's management of interfering with the SRC election process

Guru won an appeal against his earlier disqualification from the university's SRC presidential race

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A student has reportedly sued the University of Ghana after Maradona Adjei Yeboah, aka Guru, successfully appealed his disqualification from the SRC presidential race.

The student, Asioh Joseph Mawuli, a second-year pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree, is seeking to have Guru's readmittance into the presidential race rescinded.

A student wants Guru removed from the University of Ghana SRC presidential race. Source: Guru NKZ

Source: Facebook

Mawuli wants the courts to stop Guru from participating in the election processes.

Citi News reported that he is arguing that the Appeals Board's jurisdiction was not invoked to warrant the overturning of Guru's disqualification.

Mawuli is also seeking a declaration that the school's management interfered with the election process because of an email purportedly sent by Prof. Gordon A. Awandare, Pro Vice-Chancellor, to the Electoral Commission and Judicial Board of the SRC.

The student wants the school to stop 'circumventing the procedures laid down by the SRC constitution for dispute resolution'.

Why Guru was first disqualified

The vetting committee's report indicated that per Article 30 (1), only persons eligible to hold executive positions at the various halls of residence (Junior Common Rooms) can become SRC executives. This meant he had to be a resident of a university hall.

Guru, in turn, argued that the Electoral Commission's decision was discriminatory and filed an injunction against the election.

The University of Ghana Appeals Board was unanimous in its decision to reinstate Guru after his appeal.

The rapper responded to the news that his suspension had been overturned via Facebook, saying, 'On this side, we don’t lose'.

Guru speaks on funding claims

YEN.com.gh reported that Guru has denied suggestions that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is funding his campaign.

The musician stated that although he is a member of the NPP, his campaign is not backed by the political party.

Guru further stated that he remained committed to improving the general well-being of the students on campus.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh