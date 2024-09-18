The University of Ghana is going to the polls today, September 18, 2024, to elect SRC representatives for the next academic year

A total of five candidates will be contesting the enviable position of SRC president after two disqualified candidates were reinstated

Netizens who saw the post about the UG elections scheduled for today have expressed mixed opinions in the comments section

All is set for the 2024 University of Ghana SRC elections scheduled for today, September 17, 2024.

The election will enable students to vote to select their preferred candidates for the various SRC portfolios.

Five candidates are in the race after previously disqualified students appealed their cases and were reinstated.

The University of Ghana is set to embark on its SRC presidential elections. Image source: University of Ghana, Electoral Commission of Ghana.

Source: Facebook

This means that Ghanaian musician Maradona Adjei Yeboah, popularly known as Guru, and another contender Manuel Owusu will now contest the enviable SRC presidential position.

See the post below:

Netizens divided over SRC elections

The reinstatement of the two previously disqualified candidates has brought hope to their camps and supporters.

While all candidates are optimistic about a positive outcome, some students have expressed displeasure about some of the candidates winning the election.

They took to the comments section to express their views.

@NICKS_PIZZA80 wrote:

"U won’t win just like npp."

@OkayDji wrote:

"Your NPP association will make you lose."

@niinoye93 wrote:

"We all want you to lose."

@LKalyjay wrote:

"The main campus students, distance students, satellite campus students, the wait is over, the time is now and I urge all to come out in our number and vote massively for Guru NKZ as we go the the polls tomorrow."

@Don_Rexx wrote:

"U die dea no be small funeral we go do ooo."

@SirBright4u wrote:

"I won't vote."

@flexible_virgin wrote:

"We will do this."

@mandemchampion wrote:

"Win-win there's no competition."

@Abenapapab19310 wrote:

"U winning Godfather.nyame ne hene."

UG student sues after Guru's reinstatement

Meanwhile, a University of Ghana student dragged the institution to court following the reinstatement of Guru.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Asioh Joseph Mawuli wanted Guru's readmittance into the SRC race rescinded.

The second-year argued that the Appeals Board's jurisdiction was not invoked when the candidate was readmitted.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh