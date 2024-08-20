Guru and another candidate have dragged the University of Ghana's Electoral Commission to the Judicial Committee

This move by the musician follows a recent disqualification from the UG SRC elections due to his non-resident status

The two have challenged the decision of the UG Electoral Commission, claiming they filed their nominations per the rules

Renowned musician Maradona Adjei Yeboah, popularly known as Guru, and the other disqualified candidate in the UG-SRC presidential race, have petitioned the University of Ghana Judicial Committee over their disqualification.

The two want the Electoral Commission's decision revoked.

Guru and another candidate are challenging the UG Electoral Commission over their disqualification by filing an injunction. Image source: Voice of Legon

In two petitions shared on social media, the Lapaz Toyota hitmaker and his contender, Emmanuel Owusu Amponsah, argued that the EC's decision was discriminatory and should be revoked.

Guru, in his petition, further challenged the EC, claiming that he filed his nomination under the university's requirements.

Guru kicked out of UG SRC race

Guru was kicked out of the UG SRC race on Friday, August 16. The decision was announced in a statement issued by the Electoral Commission, which made rounds online.

He was reportedly disqualified because he was a non-residential candidate. Another candidate, Emmanuel Owusu Amponsah, suffered the same fate.

Judicial Committee responds to Guru

In his petition, Guru indicated that the EC did not officially inform him about the decision and that he found out about it in an online publication.

In another document shared by @Radiouniverse, the Electoral Commission responded to Guru, acknowledging receipt of his petition and promising to act on it.

