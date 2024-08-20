UG-SRC Elections: Guru, Another Candidate File Injunction After Disqualification
- Guru and another candidate have dragged the University of Ghana's Electoral Commission to the Judicial Committee
- This move by the musician follows a recent disqualification from the UG SRC elections due to his non-resident status
- The two have challenged the decision of the UG Electoral Commission, claiming they filed their nominations per the rules
Renowned musician Maradona Adjei Yeboah, popularly known as Guru, and the other disqualified candidate in the UG-SRC presidential race, have petitioned the University of Ghana Judicial Committee over their disqualification.
The two want the Electoral Commission's decision revoked.
In two petitions shared on social media, the Lapaz Toyota hitmaker and his contender, Emmanuel Owusu Amponsah, argued that the EC's decision was discriminatory and should be revoked.
Guru, in his petition, further challenged the EC, claiming that he filed his nomination under the university's requirements.
Guru kicked out of UG SRC race
Guru was kicked out of the UG SRC race on Friday, August 16. The decision was announced in a statement issued by the Electoral Commission, which made rounds online.
He was reportedly disqualified because he was a non-residential candidate. Another candidate, Emmanuel Owusu Amponsah, suffered the same fate.
Judicial Committee responds to Guru
In his petition, Guru indicated that the EC did not officially inform him about the decision and that he found out about it in an online publication.
In another document shared by @Radiouniverse, the Electoral Commission responded to Guru, acknowledging receipt of his petition and promising to act on it.
