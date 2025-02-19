A video of some senior high school students demonstrating against their headmistress has surfaced on social media

The students were reported to be demanding the removal of the headmistress of the school on grounds of incompetence

The trending video generated significant reactions on social media, with a section of Ghanaians sharing their experience with the headmistress

Some students of Ofoase Kokoben Senior High School (OFKOSS) have registered their displeasure over how the institution is being managed.

According to the students, the headmistress of the school, Mrs Juliet Amankwaah Kessewaah, has proven to lack the needed skills to effectively manage the school.

Ofoase Kokoben SHS students demonstrate against their headmistress' purported mismanagement. Photo credit: Ofoase Kokoben Senior High School/Facebook & @foxfmtakoradi1031/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

As a result, the SHS students have demanded her removal as headmistress on the alleged grounds of "improper management of the school."

In a video posted on TikTok by @foxfmtakoradi1031, the students were seen outside their classrooms protesting against Mrs Kessewaah, demanding a new head.

"We are tired of her; she has mismanage our school and we want her out. We are suffering because of her mismanagement," the students were heard shouting in the video.

From the footage sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, while they demonstrating, a fair-looking woman—probably the embattled headmistress—was seen coming to talk to them, but some of the students said they would not listen to her.

It's unclear what exactly Mrs Kessewaah did to warrant this line of action from the students, but they seemed determined to get her out.

The establishment of Ofoase Kokoben SHS

The Ofoase Kokoben SHS is one of the several second-cycle public schools in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

The Bekwai-based secondary school was founded in 1995 and has an estimated 500-student population.

Ofoase Kokoben SHS is located at Bekwai in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. Photo credit: Ofoase Kokoben Senior High School/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

In 2010, the school saw a massive facelift after the paramount chief of Adumasa Traditional Area, Nana Amankwah Kodom II; the assembly member for Ofoase Kokoben, Mr Atta Owusu; and the unit committee chairman for Ofoase Kokoben, Mr Atta Boateng pooled resources to refurbish the school.

More allegations against Ofoase Kokoben SHS's headmistress

A section of Ghanaians who came across the video of the Ofoase Kokoben SHS students thronged the comment section to share their experience with the headmistress.

@mr no nonsense alleged:

"Go and ask Bankoman Senior High School. during her time only 2 students pass the WASSCE out of 720 candidates."

@Rampage athletic soccer club also alleged:

"I did my National service at Bankoman SHS last year and during my time I heard there was a headmistress there who nearly collapsed the school. Is it really the same person??"

@Theo logic said:

"The woman is indeed collapsing the school people are suffering."

@visions also said:

"If you delve into this matter, you’ll see that she didn’t let them cheat in their exams. If not, did she write the exams for them that they’re blaming her for their failure?"

GES probes O'Reilly's headmistress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that The Ghana Education Service directed the headmistress of O'Reilly Senior High School, Nadia Lartechoe Annan, to step down.

Mrs Annan was probed for allegedly collecting unauthorised money from the students during the admission process.

The GES directive was issued in a letter dated December 6, 2023, and cited the headmistress for violation of the school's code of conduct.

