Professor John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor has been inducted into office as the new Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Mawutor pledged to transform the university into a world-class professional institution at his induction.

The school has five pillars based on technology: promoting interdisciplinary research, entrepreneurship, innovation, and volunteerism, and upholding, protecting, and enhancing the university's culture and brand.

During the induction, Mawutor said he would build on the solid foundation laid by his predecessor, Professor Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey.

"We will work tirelessly to ensure that students get the needed resources and support to reach their full potential. For our faculty and staff, your dedication and expertise are the foundation of the university, and so I look forward to working with and supporting you to grow the university's fortunes."

"As an institution of reach, we pledge to work with the new government to achieve its objective. We also pledge to produce graduates with employable skills that will be relevant to the country," he said after his swearing in.

Victoria Ansaa Sackey named best student

Victoria Ansaa Sackey emerged as the best-graduating student in UPSA's Class of 2024 Master of Arts in Brands and Communications Management programme.

She dedicated her achievement to her late father, Michael Osae Sackey, expressing gratitude for his inspiration and support.

Social media users who saw her posts celebrating her achievement congratulated Victoria for the feat and wished her well.

