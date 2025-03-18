Ghana National Union of Technical Students (GNUTS) has expressed pain over the passing of a student of Accra Technical University

The Ghana National Union of Technical Students (GNUTS) has issued a press release about the demise of Bethel Akua Agyei.

The union in a statement dated March 18, 2025, sighted by YEN.com.gh on X expressed pain over the demise of Computer Science student.

"The Ghana National Union of Technical Students (GNUTS) extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and the entire Accra Technical University (ATU) community on the tragic passing of Bethel Akua Agyei. a Level 300 Computer Science student who lost her life on Saturday. 15th March 2025. After being fatally struck by a vehicle while on her way to write an examination. Reports indicate that the driver fled the scene, making this loss even more devastating."

The union then appealed to students to be very vigilant during pedestrian crossings while calling on motorists to obey traffic regulations.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Bethel's family and the university community during this difficult time. We urge all students to prioritize road safety, remain vigilant, and use designated pedestrian crossings. We also call on motorists to exercise caution, obey traffic regulations, and respect pedestrian rights to prevent such tragedies. No student should have to lose their lives in pursuit of education."

It also appealed to the relevant authorities such as police, and university management to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"However, we call on the Ghana Police Service, school authorities and all stakeholders to launch swift investigations into this matter to identify and bring the perpetrators to justice as practicably as possible. We also encourage anyone with relevant information about this case to come forward to assist authorities. GNUTS remains resolute in protecting the rights and welfare of all students and thus will closely monitor developments in this case to Rs logical conclusion to ensure that justice is served. May the soul of our departed sister. Mks Bethel Akua Agyei rest in peace."

Bethel Akua Agyei became a victim of a pedestrian knockdown after a vehicle ran her over while she was going to write her exams on campus on Saturday.

At the time of writing the report, the press statement by the GNUTS had generated triggered reactions.

KNUST graduate found dead in Takoradi

YEN.com.gh earlier reported a fourth-year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) was found dead on campus.

Miss Joana D. Yabani's demise was confirmed in a statement issued by the university on February 27, 2025.

The university, in the statement, said the body of the Biological Science student was found at the Disability and Rehabilitation Centre in the early hours on Thursday morning February 27, 2025.

