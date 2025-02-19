Adisadel College is one of Ghana's most prestigious boys' schools, known for academic excellence and discipline. Notable alumni include scientist Thomas Mensah and Lieutenant General Akwasi Amankwa Afrifa. The school has a rich history, a strict admission process, and a distinctive uniform.

Adisadel College is the second-oldest high school in Ghana that was founded on 4 January 1910. Photo: @adisadel08 on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Adisadel College students are affectionately known as "Santaclausians."

It is the second-oldest high school in Ghana , founded on 4 January 1910, by Right Reverend Nathaniel Temple Hamlyn.

, founded on 4 January 1910, by Right Reverend Nathaniel Temple Hamlyn. The school was initially called SPG Grammar School before being renamed St. Nicholas Grammar School in 1924 and finally Adisadel College in 1936.

before being renamed in 1924 and finally in 1936. Admission to Adisadel College requires high academic performance in the BECE (Basic Education Certificate Examination).

The school uniform consists of a black-and-white striped shirt and black shorts .

and . Adisadel College follows a two-semester academic year. Enrollment for new students occurs between February and March.

History of Adisadel College

Adisadel College, nicknamed "Adisco," is a prestigious Anglican boy's Category A secondary school in Cape Coast, Ghana. It is the second-oldest high school in Ghana and has maintained its prestige for many years.

Adisadel College in its early days in 1936 (L), and students during the school's construction (R). Photo: @adisadel08 (modified by author)

Adisadel was established on 4 January 1910 by Right Reverend Nathaniel Temple Hamlyn, the then Anglican Bishop of Accra, Ghana (then The Gold Coast). Initially called the SPG Grammar School, it was renamed St. Nicholas Grammar School in 1924 before finally becoming Adisadel College in 1936.

The school began with just 29 boys in a building at Topp Yard near Christ Church School. By 1935, the enrollment had grown to about 200 pupils after relocating to its current hill site. By 1950, British architects Maxwell Fry and Jane Drew extended the school buildings to increase the student capacity.

Adisadel College celebrated its Golden Jubilee in 1960 with an enrollment of 545 students. By its centenary anniversary (2010), the high school had grown to accommodate over 1,500 boarding students and 93 teachers.

Adisadel College students are known as "Santaclausians."This nickname comes from the school's previous name, St. Nicholas Grammar School. Santa Claus is also known as Saint Nicholas.

Adisadel College is known for its picturesque campus, which includes the upper campus (Leopoldville) and the lower campus (Katanga), connected by a stairway of 83 steps.

Origin of the name Adisadel

The origin of the name "Adisadel" has various intriguing theories. Two mainstream theories are outlined in George McLean Amissah's 1980 book, Reminiscences of Adisadel - A Short Historical Sketch of ADISADEL COLLEGE.

One theory suggests it is an Anglicisation of the Fanti expression "Alice a da," meaning "Alice is asleep." This expression references an English nurse named Alice, who lived in the area.

The second theory claims the name originated from the rallying cry "Adisifo, mun fa mu Adere." It is alleged that the students used the phrase while constructing the school's buildings.

The third theory, (official school's theory) suggests that "Adisadel" is a vulgarisation of Alice Adele. Alice was the wife of Mr. Thomas Hutton, a wealthy Cape Coast merchant who previously lived at the school's current location in Belvedere House.

At one point, the school chose between two corrupted versions of the name: "Adasadel" and "Adisadel." They eventually settled on "Adisadel" as the school's official name. This decision was published in the school's magazine, Santa Claus Volume 2 (1933):

We apologise for spelling the name 'Adasadel' in our last issue. On the maps the two spellings are alternatives. We now officially adopt 'Adisadel' as above, and the Headmaster has given this spelling his sanction.

Adisadel College admission process

The admission process at Adisadel College involves several key steps. Prospective students must first obtain their Junior High School (JHS) placement form, which includes their enrollment code. They must log into the My SHS Admission Portal using their JHS Index Number.

The SHS Admission Login Portal with Adisadel College as the learning institution. Photo: myshsadmission.net, @ADISCO (modified by author)

Through the portal, applicants can submit their SHS admission forms, upload required documents, and monitor their application status. Here is a simplified step-by-step guide to Adisadel College’s admission process:

Sit for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE). Choose Adisadel as one of your preferred schools during BECE registration. After BECE results are out, verify your placement via the CSSPS portal. Print your placement form with the unique Enrollment Code. Visit Adisadel College's admission portal, enter your BECE Index Number and Enrollment Code, and submit the required details. Print and review the admission letter and list of required items. Buy all required items listed in the prospectus. Arrive on the specified date with your admission documents and personal items.

Adisadel admission requirements

Junior Secondary School applicants must obtain at least grade one in six Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) subjects. Foreign applicants must present credentials equivalent to the Ghanaian BECE.

There are limited places for applicants abroad who must complete a written entrance examination organised by the school. There is no age requirement to join Adisco.

Currently, accepted applicants are enrolled between February and March. The school academic year is divided into two semesters: 1st Semester – from January to June (including vacations), 2nd Semester – from July to December (including vacations).

Previously, accepted students enrolled in September, and the school year was divided into three terms: 1st Term (September–December), 2nd Term (January–March), and 3rd Term (April–July).

Adisadel College uniform colours

Adisadel College students in their iconic black-and-white stripped shirts and black shorts. Photo: @adisadelcolleg on Facebook (modified by author)

The Adisadel College school uniform comprises a black-and-white striped shirt and black shorts. Black shoes and matching socks complete the uniform. Before the new uniform in the 1990s, students of the old Form One to Form Five stream wore blue shirts and brown khaki shorts, while those in Sixth Form wore white shirts and brown shorts.

Adisadel College photos often feature the iconic school uniform, commonly called "zebra" for its resemblance to the striped animal.

How much are the fees for Adisadel College?

As of this writing, the detailed fee structure for Adisadel College for the 2025 academic year is not available online. However, prospective students and parents can expect the fees to include tuition and boarding fees.

How many houses are there in Adisadel College?

Adisadel College has ten houses, each with its unique character and history. These houses are evenly distributed over the upper (Leopoldville) and lower (Katanga) campuses. Here are their names, locations, colours, and mottos:

House Location (campus) Colour Motto Aglionby House Katanga Yellow Vita non vitanda sed vivenda Canterbury House Leopoldville Maroon Suaviter in modo, fortiter in re Ebiradze House Katanga Black and White Ananse ntentan woko mu enyasafo Elliott House Leopldville Blue Officium Honore Hamlyn House Leopoldville Red Una Mente Jubilee House Katanga Black E Pluribus Unum Knight House Leopoldville Marine Blue Non-Sibi Sed Allis LeMaire House Katanga Mauve and White Servo Quaque House Katanga Green Pugnate Suma Vi Thomas Jonah House Katanga Gold and White Ad Astra Per Aspera

What is the motto of Adisadel College?

The school motto for Adisadel College is Vel Primus Vel Cuḿ Primis, Latin for "Either the first or with the first." The motto is inscribed at the bottom of the Adisadel school crest.

What is Adisadel known for?

Adisadel is famously known for its stairway of 83 steps, which connects the upper campus (Leopoldville) and the lower campus (Katanga). It also holds the title of the second-oldest secondary school in Ghana.

Adisadel is also the first secondary school in Ghana's history to have its prefects don special cloaks: red for the head prefects, blue for the ordinary prefects, and green for the assistants.

In addition, Adisco boasts an impressive list of notable alumni, including Speakers of Parliament: Rt. Hon Jacob Hackenburg Griffiths-Randolph and Rt. Hon Ebenezer Sekyi-Hughes.

Is Adisadel a boys' school?

Adisadel is an all-boys school and has been like this since its inception in 1910. It began with 29 boys and grew to 200 by 1935. By 1960, Adisadel had enrolled up to 545 students and had had 1,500 boys during its centenary celebration in 2010.

What is the oldest secondary school in Ghana?

Mfantsipim School in Cape Coast is the oldest secondary school in Ghana. The Methodist Church founded the school in 1876 as the Wesleyan High School. Mfantsipim School is an all-boys school with over 2,500 students (as of this writing).

Adisadel College has a rich history that spans over a century. Established in 1910 with the vision of nurturing academic excellence, it has produced generations of distinguished alumni. Adisadel College remains a beacon of education and culture, continuously shaping future leaders and upholding its esteemed legacy.

