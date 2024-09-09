The viral Nsein SHS student who got tongues wagging over her NSMQ comment has set the records straight

In a video, she clarified that she never said the NSMQ was a bogus show as had been reported

She urged Ghanaians not to use the NSMQ as a benchmark to determine academically good schools in the country

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Richlove Oduro, the intelligent student of Nsein SHS who recently went viral, has offered clarity on her controversial statements.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @highschoolsafrica, Richlove Oduro, in an interview, said her decision to question the relevance of the NSMQ has been misconstrued.

Nsein SHS student Richlove Oduro offers clarity on NSMQ comments in a trending video. Photo credit: @highschoolsafrica/TikTok @NSMQGhana/X

Source: UGC

In setting the records straight, the fluent young lady clarified that she never said NSMQ was a bogus show as has been made believe.

The Nsein SHS student rather explained that she only wanted to make it clear that the NSMQ should not be the basis for determining a good school.

"I never said the NSMQ is bogus, I told the NSMQ should not be used as a benchmark to determine whether a school is good.

She concluded by appealing to the youth to be critical thinkers, especially concerning matters of national interest.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 30000 likes and 1000 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to lady's NSMQ comment

Social media users who commented on the video praised the young lady for her intelligence.

Bigality commented:

"She is becoming like Afua Asantewaa after getting small fame."

Elon Musk stated:

"I always say this, when someone speak fact. Just listen, accept and learn or take something from it. If u come against this girl, then I don’t know how you think."

Odeneho Kwame Ackom II replied:

"I will advise her to focus on her books. I went to SHS without my teachers coming to class always. You are too young, so focus on yourself."

qwadjo darkwah stated:

"Let’s answer her question. If there’s no NSMQ, what will Ghana lose? Very deep."

NSMQ to change venue for final event

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the NSMQ organisers have hinted at a possible change of venue for the competition in 2024.

NSMQ took to X, where she shared an image of the famous London bridge on Cape Coast and asked people to be expectant of this year’s contest.

Last year, the preliminaries were held at Knust, but the grand finale was held at the National Theatre in Accra.

Source: YEN.com.gh