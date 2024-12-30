WAEC has released the 2024 WASSCE provisional results after a delay brought on by government indebtedness

Some results of 781 and the entire results of 209 candidates have been withheld for various suspected offences

WAEC has finally released the 2024 WASSCE provisional results after a delay caused by government debt to the council.

They were found to have used foreign materials, such as prepared notes, textbooks, and printed material, in the examination halls.

The results of 483 candidates were cancelled for possession of mobile phones in the examination halls.

Subject results of 781 and the full results of 209 candidates have been withheld for various suspected offences, while the results of candidates from 319 schools have been withheld for alleged collusion.

WAEC noted in a statement that these cases are still under investigation.

A total of 460,611 candidates, 212,954 males and 247,657 females from 1,003 schools, sat for the examination.

There was some controversy over the release of the results because of the government's indebtedness.

Though the WASSCE results were supposed to be released between December 9, 2024, and December 15, 2024, WAEC had not started marking the objectives after this deadline.

The objective cards were expected to be scanned in November. The council had said it needed the money owed to it to repair the faulty scanners.

Going into December 2024, WAEC was owed GH¢118 million by the government, which hampered its operations.

WAEC friction with the education ministry

YEN.com.gh reported that WAEC took issue with the Education Ministry after the sector minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, said the WASSCE results would be released by December 29, 2024.

After Adutwum's claim on December 23, WAEC’s Head of Public Relations, John Kapi, retorted that only 45% of the work had been completed amid longstanding financial challenges.

There were also contention about how much had been released to settle the debts to WAEC.

