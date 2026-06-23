The University of Ghana has retained its position as the top university in Ghana and West Africa in the QS World University Rankings 2027

Released on June 18, 2026, the rankings placed UG among Africa's top 13 universities out of 1,504 institutions assessed globally

UG scored 93.2 in employment outcomes and 82.3 in international research network, reflecting strong graduate performance and global academic partnerships

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The University of Ghana has maintained its position as the top-ranked university in Ghana and West Africa, placing among the top 13 universities on the African continent in the QS World University Rankings 2027, released on June 18, 2026.

The rankings, which assessed 1,504 institutions worldwide, confirm the University's growing influence in higher education and its standing as one of Africa's foremost institutions of learning and research.

The University of Ghana retains its position as the top university in Ghana and West Africa in the QS World University Rankings 2027. Credit: University of Ghana

Source: Facebook

The only other school that made the ranking was the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology is one of the top Public universities in Kumasi, Ghana. It is ranked #1201-1400 in QS World University Rankings 2026.

The University of Ghana recorded a score of 93.2 in employment outcomes, indicating strong employer confidence in its graduates and the quality of its academic programmes.

In international research network, UG scored 82.3, reflecting the depth of its collaborative research projects and scholarly partnerships across the globe.

The institution's sustainability score of 51.4 highlights ongoing efforts to promote environmental responsibility, sustainable resource management and contributions to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals through teaching, research and community engagement.

Other indicators assessed include academic reputation, citations per faculty, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio and international faculty ratio — all of which the University cited as areas of steady progress.

University management attributed the performance to gains made under its 2024–2029 Strategic Plan, with particular emphasis on impactful research, transformative student experience, engagement and partnerships, and faculty and staff development.

In a statement, the school said its continued recognition in the QS World University Rankings reinforces its standing as Ghana's leading university and one of Africa's foremost institutions of higher learning.

Management extended appreciation to faculty, staff, students, alumni and partners, crediting their commitment and hard work as central to the institution's growing international reputation.

UG consistently at the top of rankings

The University of Ghana has come out tops among Ghanaian schools in similar rankings in the past.

For example, in 2023, it ranked as Ghana's best university by EduRank, an independent ranking organisation.

The University of Ghana also placed 14th in Africa and 1,006 worldwide, according to that ranking by EduRank.

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology was ranked second-best in Ghana, 22nd in Africa and 1,393 globally.

The University of Cape Coast ranked 3rd in Ghana, 52nd in Africa, and 2,725th globally.

University of Ghana student jailed for impersonation

In September 2025, YEN.com.gh reported that a University of Ghana student was among some suspects jailed for examination malpractice during the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

The first-year student, Amedeka James, was jailed by the Kasoa-Ofaakor District Magistrate Court for impersonating his twin brother, Amedeka Justice.

One other person, Kwame Oteng Nkansah, a Level 100 student of Accra Technical University, was jailed for six months and fined 80 penalty units after impersonating Quayson Francis Atta of Ghana College SHS.

Source: YEN.com.gh