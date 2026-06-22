YEN.com.gh received the Outstanding Digital Media Brand in News, Entertainment and Public Engagement award

The recognition was presented at the 2026 Ghana Best Brands Conference and Awards

The honour celebrates the platform's excellence, innovation and contribution to Ghana's media space

YEN.com.gh has been recognised for its contribution to Ghana's digital media industry after receiving an award at the 2026 Ghana Best Brands Conference and Awards.

The 2026 Ghana Best Brands Conference and Awards was held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

YEN.com.gh wins top honour at Ghana Best Brands Awards 2026.

Source: UGC

The leading online news platform was honoured with the Outstanding Digital Media Brand in News, Entertainment and Public Engagement award during a ceremony attended by business leaders, corporate executives and representatives of some of the country's top brands.

The recognition highlights YEN.com.gh's continued growth and influence in the media space, where it has become a trusted source of news, entertainment, sports and human-interest stories for readers across Ghana and beyond.

Award celebrates excellence and innovation

Alongside the award plaque, YEN.com.gh also received a Certificate of Achievement from the organisers.

According to the citation on the certificate, the honour was presented in recognition of the company's outstanding brand excellence, market leadership, innovation, quality and sustained customer trust.

YEN.com.gh bags prestigious award for news and public engagement.

Source: UGC

The certificate further noted that the award reflects the company's significant contribution to business growth and economic development in Ghana and beyond.

Over the years, YEN.com.gh has built a strong reputation through its commitment to timely reporting, engaging storytelling and audience-centred content. The platform continues to reach millions of readers through its website and social media channels.

Ceremony features a red carpet and dinner

The event itself was a colourful gathering that brought together leading organisations from different industries.

Activities began with a red-carpet session where guests interacted and networked before the main ceremony. The awards presentation followed, with deserving brands and organisations receiving recognition for their achievements in their respective sectors.

The programme was hosted by seasoned Ghanaian broadcaster Kweku Tement, who guided guests through the evening's activities.

Following the awards presentation, attendees were treated to a dinner and networking session, creating an opportunity for professionals and industry leaders to exchange ideas and build new connections.

For YEN.com.gh, the recognition serves as another milestone in its journey as one of the country's leading digital media brands. It also reflects the dedication of its editorial, social media, video and management teams, as well as the continued support of its readers and followers.

The award reinforces the platform's commitment to delivering quality content while maintaining the standards that have made it one of Ghana's most recognised and respected digital media brands.

Black Sherif wins his second TGMA Artiste Of The Year, pipping Medijkal and others. Photo source: @tv3ghana

Source: Twitter

Black Sherif wins 2nd TGMA AOTY

The IRAWMA win for Black Sherif comes just about one week after he made history as the youngest-ever artist to receive the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Artiste of the Year (AOTY) twice.

The 24-year-old picked the AOTY ahead of Medikal, Wendy Shay, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and Diana Hamilton on May 9, 2026, adding to his 2023 debut win.

By his win, Blacko also became only the fourth artiste, alongside Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and VVIP, to ever claim the plaque twice.

Source: YEN.com.gh