Students at Obuasi Senior High Technical School in the Ashanti Region attacked their headmaster

The students had reportedly uncovered what they believe to be a buried newborn baby around the teacher's movements

Police have taken over the school and launched an investigation as authorities are yet to release an official statement on the incident

Students at Obuasi Senior High Technical School in the Ashanti Region turned on their headmaster after one of their peers claimed to have seen him burying something on school grounds in the early hours of August 3.

The unnamed student told fellow pupils he had witnessed the headmaster, identified as Zakaria, near the school's dumpsite at approximately 3:00 am.

Obuasi Senior High Technical headmaster attacked by students after baby found buried at dumpsite. Credit: Obuasi Senior High Technical School

Source: Facebook

When students investigated the site, they reportedly found what appeared to be a newborn baby buried beneath a covered hole.

After the discovery, Zakaria and several teachers went to the scene to address the situation.

Otec News reported that the headmaster was met by a group of aggrieved students who launched a violent assault on him. He was beaten severely, sustaining significant injuries.

A source, who declined to be named, said the incident has caused considerable alarm within the school community.

Police Launch Investigation at Obuasi School

Security personnel have since moved in and taken control of the school premises.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the discovery have begun, though no official statement has been released by the authorities at the time of publishing.

The identity of the baby has not been confirmed, and it remains unclear who the child belongs to or how it came to be buried on the school grounds.

Obuasi Municipal authorities have also not commented publicly on the matter.

Abandoned child gets Oheneni Adazoa emotional

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the news of a young woman abandoning her bouncing baby right after birth had devastated Oheneni Adazoa, a popular broadcaster.

The mother of the baby had neglected the child and absconded because of her financial difficulties. Adazoa couldn't hide her emotions as she held the abandoned baby in her arms.

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Source: YEN.com.gh