Electricity Company of Ghana announces scheduled power cuts from June 22, lasting four to eight hours

The power cuts were announced for areas in the Accra West and Accra East areas of the Greater Accra Region

The Electricity Company of Ghana apologised for the inconvenience that will be caused by the power disruptions

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The Electricity Company of Ghana has shared details of its planned power cuts from June 22, 2026.

The power cuts will last between four and eight hours, in line with past maintenance exercises.

The Electricity Company of Ghana has maintenance work planned for the coming week. Credit: Electricity Company of Ghana

Source: Facebook

According to the notices shared on Facebook, areas under the Accra East and Accra West regions.

Areas like Dodowa, Martey Tsuru, Ashongman Estate and Darkuman.

ECG shares urgent safety tips for the rainy season

The Electricity Company of Ghana has shared tips to Ghanaians on how to stay safe during rainstorms and protect appliances in their homes.

The 2026 rainy season commenced in May with several massive rainstorms and thunderstorms pummeling the country.

ECG has safety tips for Ghanaians during the rainy season after a man was killed by an electrical shock. Credit: GraphicGhana/@ecgghofficial

Source: Facebook

Accra has become flooded as it typically does during the rainy season, and Ghanaians have begun dealing with associated dangers, including risks of electrical shocks during storms and while moving through flooded areas.

In the Ga East Municipality, a man died during a rainstorm on Monday, May 25.

Energy Ministry planning to address dumsor disruptions

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that the Ministry of Energy had announced an 18-month intervention programme to address the power cuts, costing at least GH¢4 billion.

As part of this effort, 11 power station transformers are being installed across the Greater Accra Region, while an additional 30 are expected to be deployed in the same period.

The second phase of the intervention programme, expected to run from three to six months, was said to involve the replacement of about 2,000 deteriorated poles across Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh