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Dumsor Alert: ECG Shares Maintenance Power Cuts Schedule For Next Week Starting June 22
Ghana

Dumsor Alert: ECG Shares Maintenance Power Cuts Schedule For Next Week Starting June 22

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
2 min read
  • Electricity Company of Ghana announces scheduled power cuts from June 22, lasting four to eight hours
  • The power cuts were announced for areas in the Accra West and Accra East areas of the Greater Accra Region
  • The Electricity Company of Ghana apologised for the inconvenience that will be caused by the power disruptions

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The Electricity Company of Ghana has shared details of its planned power cuts from June 22, 2026.

The power cuts will last between four and eight hours, in line with past maintenance exercises.

Dumsor Alert: ECG Shares Areas to Face Maintenance Power Cuts in the First Week of June
The Electricity Company of Ghana has maintenance work planned for the coming week. Credit: Electricity Company of Ghana
Source: Facebook

According to the notices shared on Facebook, areas under the Accra East and Accra West regions.

Areas like Dodowa, Martey Tsuru, Ashongman Estate and Darkuman.

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ECG shares urgent safety tips for the rainy season

The Electricity Company of Ghana has shared tips to Ghanaians on how to stay safe during rainstorms and protect appliances in their homes.

Read also

Over 20 buildings collapse after flooding in Wassa Amenfi West district

The 2026 rainy season commenced in May with several massive rainstorms and thunderstorms pummeling the country.

ECG, Ghana, rainy season, Accra floods, Ghana floods, electrical safety tips, man dies Ga east, ECG outages
ECG has safety tips for Ghanaians during the rainy season after a man was killed by an electrical shock. Credit: GraphicGhana/@ecgghofficial
Source: Facebook

Accra has become flooded as it typically does during the rainy season, and Ghanaians have begun dealing with associated dangers, including risks of electrical shocks during storms and while moving through flooded areas.

In the Ga East Municipality, a man died during a rainstorm on Monday, May 25.

Energy Ministry planning to address dumsor disruptions

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that the Ministry of Energy had announced an 18-month intervention programme to address the power cuts, costing at least GH¢4 billion.

As part of this effort, 11 power station transformers are being installed across the Greater Accra Region, while an additional 30 are expected to be deployed in the same period.

The second phase of the intervention programme, expected to run from three to six months, was said to involve the replacement of about 2,000 deteriorated poles across Ghana.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

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