University Of Ghana Graduation: Valedictorian For First Session Announced as Isaac Quayson
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The University of Ghana has announced the valedictorian for the first session of the July 2026 Congregation Ceremonies.
The valedictorian was announced as Isaac Quayson, a Geomatic Engineer and Regional Surveyor.
The ceremonies are scheduled to take place from July 24 to July 25, according to a notice on Facebook.
In a post on Facebook, the university said Quayson’s journey reflects dedication, excellence and the pursuit of growth.
Quayson leads surveying operations and provides technical leadership to ensure high standards in land surveying and mapping.
He is said to be passionate about professional excellence. leadership and advancing the surveying profession.
Addressing the first cohort from the School of Graduate Studies, Congregation Speaker for the morning session of the July 2026 Congregation Ceremonies, Prof. Mary Adu-Poku, urged graduands to see leadership as service and approach the future with purpose.
She encouraged them to embrace opportunities, adapt to challenges, pursue their passions and uphold principles that inspire meaningful action.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.