Ghanaians seeking asylum must already be physically present in Canada or make their claim when arriving at a Canadian port of entry

Applicants must prove that returning to Ghana would expose them personally to persecution, torture, death or cruel treatment

Asylum is not an alternative route for people who simply want employment, permanent residence or a longer stay in Canada

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Ghanaians who enter Canada as visitors, including football supporters, can legally claim asylum, but merely travelling to watch the World Cup does not qualify anyone for refugee protection.

Canada asylum rules every Ghanaian should know. Image credit: Ghana Digital Centres, Canadian Citizenship Test

Source: UGC

Canada describes asylum as protection for people who cannot safely return to their home country.

Applicants must demonstrate a genuine and well-founded fear of persecution based on factors such as race, religion, nationality, political opinion or membership of a particular social group.

A person may also qualify by proving that returning home would expose them to torture, a threat to their life or cruel and unusual punishment.

How Ghanaians submit asylum claims

A Ghanaian arriving at a Canadian airport can inform a Canada Border Services Agency officer that they want to seek refugee protection.

Officials will conduct interviews and checks to determine whether the claim is eligible before referring it to the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada.

Those already inside Canada must submit their claims online through the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada Portal.

Each applicant must complete a Basis of Claim form and provide copies of their passport, travel documents or other identification.

The application should explain clearly why the claimant fears returning to Ghana. Supporting evidence may include police reports, medical records, threatening messages, photographs, court documents, political membership records, witness statements, news reports or credible human-rights information.

Documents written in languages other than English or French must be properly translated. Evidence should normally reach the Refugee Protection Division no later than 10 days before the hearing.

Ghanaians must prove their claims

After the initial eligibility assessment, the Immigration and Refugee Board may schedule a hearing. The claimant will be questioned about their experiences, evidence, travel history and reasons for seeking protection.

Not every claim will be accepted. Previous asylum applications, serious criminality, an existing removal order or refugee protection in another country may make a person ineligible.

Under rules now in force, claims submitted more than one year after a person’s first entry into Canada may also be ineligible, subject to limited exceptions.

Canadian authorities warn that asylum is not a shortcut for remaining in the country.

People whose claims are rejected may be required to leave Canada, while applicants who submit false information could face removal and a ban from returning.

Anyone considering a claim should therefore consult a licensed Canadian immigration lawyer or authorised immigration consultant and provide only truthful information.

25 Ghanaians seek Asylum in Canada

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada released figures showing 175 foreign World Cup visitors submitted asylum applications.

Ghana recorded 25 asylum claims, tying with China for the highest number among all nationalities listed.

Canadian authorities confirmed the figures covered only those who identified the FIFA World Cup in their temporary residence applications.

Source: YEN.com.gh