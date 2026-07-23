American R&B singer Nivea shared that she was diagnosed with leukaemia earlier this year and has been undergoing treatment since then

The Don't Mess With My Man singer opened up about her health battle during a conversation posted to her Instagram page on July 22, 2026

Nivea disclosed that she has enrolled in audio engineering school and returned to making music since receiving her diagnosis

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

American R&B singer Nivea B. Hamilton has gone public with a deeply personal health battle, confirming she was diagnosed with leukaemia earlier this year and has since begun treatment for the blood cancer.

American R&B Singer Nivea opens up about her leukaemia diagnosis and her treatment journey. Image credit: CelebrityDeathWatch

Source: Facebook

The singer, best known for hits including "Don't Mess With My Man" and "Laundromat", opened up during a video conversation she posted to her Instagram page on July 22, 2026.

Speaking with candour about gratitude and resilience, she described how the cancer diagnosis reshaped her outlook on life in ways she had not anticipated.

Nivea on Her Leukaemia Treatment and Recovery

Nivea said her treatment has been progressing well and expressed genuine optimism that the positive trajectory would continue.

She credited her faith as a stabilising force throughout what she described as one of the most difficult stretches of her life, expressing thankfulness to God as she works through her recovery.

Rather than retreating from public life or her creative ambitions, Nivea said the diagnosis had the opposite effect. It pushed her to finally pursue goals she had been putting aside for years.

She has returned to recording music and, significantly, has enrolled in audio engineering school, where she is learning the technical craft of music production with a focus on mixing.

She said studying audio engineering had long been a dream she kept deferring, and the health scare was the push she needed to stop waiting.

The American singer also spoke about the shift in priorities that often accompanies a serious illness, noting that time with her children has taken on even deeper meaning.

She said the experience had taught her not to take ordinary moments for granted, and that living with daily gratitude is now something she is actively committed to.

The Instagram video of Nivea speaking about her diagnosis is below:

Fans React to Nivea's diagnosis

News of her diagnosis drew an outpouring of support from fans and fellow entertainers across social media, with many praising her openness and courage in sharing something so personal.

@Loricia Wiley wrote:

"Oh my lamb... You got this Queen."

@TrulyBlessed Isaac said:

"God is in control."

@Leshon Colden commented:

"Oh no Lord, heal her body from the illness 🙏 💗💗."

@Dante Reeder added:

"I hope she can make it through the treatments. My prayers to all those right now dealing with cancer. I truly hope you heal."

@April Andrews wrote: "

Sending prayers over you, Nivea. God is in total control."

Kevin Keegan reportedly dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kevin Keegan's family confirmed the football legend died peacefully surrounded by his wife and daughters.

The former England captain had disclosed a stage four cancer diagnosis weeks before his passing.

Source: YEN.com.gh