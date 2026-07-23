Paul Yandoh has shared the meal Chairman Wontumi enjoys most and would likely crave while in prison

The close political associate said Wontumi loves fufu and light soup served with pig feet and other preferred meats

His comments came after he was asked what food Wontumi’s loved ones should take along when visiting him

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Paul Yandoh, a close political associate of Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has shared details about the imprisoned politician’s favourite meal.

Paul Yandoh tells loved ones the meals Wontumi may crave while in prison. Image credit: Adomonline, Buffalo Trendz

Source: UGC

Speaking during an interview on Ezra TV, Yandoh was asked what kind of food Wontumi would likely want his family, friends and loved ones to bring when visiting him.

According to him, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party is a big lover of traditional Ghanaian food, particularly fufu and light soup.

Paul Yandoh named Wontumi’s meal

He said:

“Chairman likes fufu and light soup, with pig feet, ntintinntin meat and Odo ayaase meat.”

Yandoh’s response attracted attention because of his close relationship with Wontumi and his knowledge of the politician’s personal preferences.

He explained that anyone planning to visit the NPP chairman and hoping to take along a meal he would appreciate should consider preparing his favourite combination.

Watch the TikTok video of Paul Yandoh's interview below:

The comment also offered the public a lighter and more personal glimpse into Wontumi’s life amid the serious discussions surrounding his imprisonment.

Wontumi’s favourite food draws reactions

Paul Yandoh is known to be one of Chairman Wontumi’s close political allies and has frequently spoken publicly about matters concerning him.

His latest remarks have sparked reactions among social media users, with many discussing the unusual combination of meats Wontumi reportedly enjoys with his fufu and light soup.

Others also described the comments as useful information for relatives and close associates planning to visit him.

Although Yandoh spoke confidently about the meal, it remains his personal account of Wontumi’s food preference. The NPP chairman himself has not publicly commented on the claim.

Kumchacha shares dire dream about Chairman Wontumi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Kumchacha shared a troubling dream he received on Monday, July 20, 2026, shortly after Chairman Wontumi was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

He claimed the vision showed Wontumi could die in Nsawam Prison if he remains incarcerated until December 2026.

The renowned Ghanaian man of God called on family, friends, NPP members and supporters to pray fervently for the Ashanti Regional Chairman.

Source: YEN.com.gh