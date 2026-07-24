Ghana's revised primary school curriculum will make Ghanaian languages the main medium of instruction from kindergarten to Primary Three

Mandarin Chinese is set to be introduced as an optional foreign language in selected schools, with Arabic given a standardised curriculum

Learners under the new curriculum will also receive basic exposure to artificial intelligence

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Ghana's revised primary school curriculum will make Ghanaian languages the principal medium of instruction from kindergarten to Primary Three, while also introducing exposure to artificial intelligence and an optional Mandarin Chinese course.

The details, sighted on Dadzie's Facebook page on Friday, July 24, 2026, outline five key changes shaping teaching and learning across the country's primary schools.

The Ministry of Education. helmed by Haruna Iddrisu, introduces 5 major changes Ghana's primary school curriculum. Photo credit: Haruna Iddrisu.

Source: UGC

Ghanaian languages and English under new curriculum

Under the revised framework, Ghanaian languages, referred to as L1, will serve as the main teaching language from the kindergarten level through to Primary Three.

English, rather than being phased out, will be taught as a subject in lower primary through play-based oral activities, signalling a shift in how the language is introduced to young learners rather than removing it from the classroom entirely.

Arabic will also feature more prominently, with a standardised curriculum running from Primary One through to Primary Six, bringing consistency to how the subject is delivered across schools nationwide.

Mandarin, AI among the new additions

One of the more notable additions is the introduction of Mandarin Chinese as an optional foreign language in selected schools.

The rationale cited is China's growing role in global trade and commerce, positioning the language as a practical skill for future generations rather than a purely academic pursuit.

The emphasis on the course being both optional and limited to selected schools suggests a phased or pilot-style rollout rather than a nationwide rollout from the outset.

Learners will also receive basic exposure to artificial intelligence as part of the curriculum revisions, reflecting a broader push to equip pupils with foundational digital literacy at an early stage of their education.

The full scope of implementation timelines and which schools will participate in the Mandarin pilot had not been detailed in the information made available at the time of publication.

Read the Facebook post below:

Ghana secures $300m to improve SHS infrastructure

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Ghana's parliament had approved a $300 million loan facility directed at expanding infrastructure across the country's senior high schools.

The financing was tied to the STARR-J Project, which targets infrastructure deficits in the secondary education sector.

The initiative formed part of government efforts to end the double-track system introduced under the Free SHS programme.

Source: YEN.com.gh