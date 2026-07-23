The United Kingdom issued revised customs guidance in 2026 detailing items that are fully prohibited or require special permits before travellers can bring them into the country

Banned goods range from controlled dr*gs and offensive weapons to meat and dairy products from most non-EU countries

UK customs authorities warned that travellers found importing restricted goods without the correct documentation face possible prosecution

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The United Kingdom has published updated customs guidance for 2026, outlining the full range of items that travellers are barred from bringing into the country, along with goods that require official permits before importation.

UK Releases Updated List of Items Banned From Entry in 2026, Warns of Seizures

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Issued under the UK's border and customs regulations, the guidance identifies categories of items that are completely prohibited as well as those subject to restricted entry.

Authorities stated the rules exist to safeguard public health, public safety, the environment and wildlife.

Items completely banned from the UK

Among the outright prohibitions are controlled dr*gs, offensive weapons such as flick knives, and self-defence sprays including pepper spray and CS gas.

Travellers are also barred from importing endangered animal and plant species, rough diamonds, and indecent or obscene materials covering certain books, magazines, films and DVDs.

The government additionally enforces a ban on personal imports of meat and dairy products from most countries outside the European Union, citing the need to prevent the spread of animal diseases.

Counterfeit and pirated goods also fall under prohibited items. Customs officials are authorised to confiscate merchandise suspected of infringing intellectual property rights, and those found carrying such goods risk criminal prosecution.

This includes pirated film copies, illegal music recordings, counterfeit branded products and other unauthorised copyrighted materials.

Restricted items and food product rules

Some goods may enter the UK only with the appropriate documentation obtained in advance. Firearms, explosives and ammunition are subject to strict import controls and cannot be carried without prior approval from the relevant authorities.

Food and plant products face separate restrictions. Customs officials may refuse entry to such items if they are not certified free from pests and diseases, if they are intended for commercial rather than personal use, or if they were not grown within the European Union.

The full list of prohibited items includes:

Controlled dr*gs

Offensive weapons, including flick knives

Self-defence sprays, including pepper spray and CS gas -

Endangered animal and plant species

Rough diamonds

Indecent or obscene materials, including certain books, magazines, films and DVDs

Personal imports of meat and dairy products from most non-EU countries

Restricted items requiring a special licence include:

Firearms

Explosives

Ammunition

Food and plant products subject to restrictions:

Are not free from pests and diseases

Are intended for commercial rather than personal use

Were not grown in the European Union

Counterfeit and pirated goods:

Travellers are also prohibited from bringing goods that infringe intellectual property rights, including:

Pirated copies of films

Illegal copies of music

Counterfeit branded products

Other unauthorised copyrighted materials

UK customs authorities advise all travellers to review the country's border rules well ahead of departure.

Those who arrive carrying prohibited goods face immediate seizure of those items, while individuals importing restricted goods without the required documentation may face prosecution upon arrival.

Source: YEN.com.gh