The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its afternoon weather forecast for Friday, July 24, 2026

Sunny intervals are expected across several coastal and northern towns, with temperatures ranging between 30°C and 33°C

GMet has warned of a low chance of rain in the Oti Region and cautioned that sea conditions remain rough

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its afternoon weather forecast for Friday, July 24, 2026, indicating a mixed picture of sunshine and cloud cover across the country.

According to the forecast, sunny intervals will be experienced in Aflao, Anloga, Accra, Kasoa, Winneba, Cape Coast, Kete Krachi, Bolgatanga, and Nalerigu, with temperatures expected to range between 30°C and 33°C.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency lists areas to experience thunderstorms this afternoon, July 24, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

A broad stretch of the country will see variable cloud conditions through the afternoon. Areas including Takoradi, Axim, Ho, Koforidua, Akim Oda, Kwahu Tafo, Kumasi, Obuasi, Tarkwa, Sefwi Bekwai, Atebubu, Ejura, Goaso, Sunyani, Sampa, Yendi, Tamale, and Jirapa are all forecast to be variably cloudy.

Further inland, Kintampo, Techiman, Bole, and Damongo are expected to experience mostly cloudy conditions throughout the afternoon.

GMet's warning to Oti Region

GMet has flagged a low probability of rainfall over isolated locations within the Oti Region, though widespread rain is not anticipated across the country this afternoon.

Separately, the agency has drawn attention to rough sea conditions, urging residents, fishermen, and anyone with activities along the coast to exercise caution and prioritise their safety.

The forecast covers the afternoon period of Friday, July 24, 2026, and applies to locations across all regions of Ghana.

Read the afternoon weather update from the GMet on X below:

ECG announces 3-hour power outage today

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) scheduled an emergency maintenance exercise in the Western Region for July 24, 2026.

The planned outage would run from 10:00am to 1:00pm, affecting Bogoso, Fante Mines, Budo City and several surrounding communities.

ECG said the exercise was aimed at improving service delivery and ensuring reliable electricity supply to customers.

Source: YEN.com.gh