Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu announced that the 2026 BECE results could be released on or before July 31

The Minister cited information from the Director-General of GES, while noting that releasing results remains WAEC's sole responsibility

Iddrisu revealed a review committee has been set up to overhaul the CSSPS placement process and ensure merit-based selections

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has announced that the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results are expected to be released by 31 July, a development that will trigger the start of the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) process.

Iddrisu announced on Monday, 20 July, while speaking at the Government's Accountability Series, where he addressed questions around school placements and the challenges facing Ghana's senior high school admissions system.

2026 BECE: Government Sets July 31 As New Target Date for Release of Results

Source: Facebook

The results were initially expected to have been released by July 15.

The Minister was clear that the timing of the results remains entirely within the jurisdiction of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), and he reaffirmed his commitment not to interfere with the body's operations.

He noted, however, that he had received an assurance from the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) that the results would be out within the month.

"I'm reliably informed by the Director-General of GES that on or before 31st July, the BECE results may be released," he added.

Reforms to CSSPS and Infrastructure Gaps

Beyond the results timeline, Iddrisu acknowledged the persistent strain on the placement system, pointing to insufficient infrastructure as a key obstacle to accommodating growing demand for senior high school education.

He conceded that the government had not yet mobilised adequate resources to tackle the problem comprehensively.

"Justifiably so, in truth, we have not had the resources to respond head-on to this challenge. In order to resolve it, we need adequate resources to expand infrastructure by way of classroom blocks and then lecture theatres," he said.

Ongoing projects, including the Sustainable Development for Improved Access to Tertiary Education and Jobs (STAR-J) initiative, were cited as part of efforts to bridge the gap. He appealed for patience from parents and students, saying, "You may have to give me another year, then I'll be better off in resolving the school placement issues."

On reforms to the CSSPS itself, the Minister disclosed that a review committee had been constituted to examine whether the system upholds merit and transparency. He raised concerns about political interference in past placements, questioning whether the process had been used to reward connections over academic performance.

What to expect for 2026 BECE candidates

YEN.com.gh reported that this year's process marks a notable departure from previous practice. In past years, candidates chose their preferred senior high schools before sitting the BECE.

The policy has now been revised so that students can first review their results and assess their performance before making school selections.

Candidates will also be required to select eight senior high schools in total, one more than the seven permitted last year.

Among those choices, they must include two Category 'A' schools, one with boarding facilities and the other a day school within their district. The changes form part of broader efforts to improve the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) and resolve recurring placement difficulties.

Source: YEN.com.gh