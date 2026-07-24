Media personality Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah has graduated with an LL.M. in Legal Studies, Human Rights concentration, at his final law graduation ceremony at GIMPA

The development comes weeks after he was granted bail while receiving treatment for injuries sustained during disturbances at an NPP constituency election

Ghanaians reacted with a mix of humour and concern, referencing his recent health struggles on his big day

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Media personality Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, earlier today, arrived at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) for his graduation ceremony after completing his legal studies.

Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah graduates with his LL.M. in Legal Studies, Human Rights concentration, from GIMPA, weeks after his court injury drama. Image credit: Dek360 Ghana.

Source: Twitter

The milestone comes weeks after Afrifa Mensah and six co-accused secured bail from the Nsuta Circuit Court over their alleged part in disturbances that disrupted the NPP's Constituency Executive Elections in Afigya Sekyere East.

He had arrived at that hearing by ambulance, still bandaged around the head and fitted with a neck collar, and needed support to limp in and out of the courtroom.

The court set his bail at GH¢100,000 with three sureties, at least one required to be a government employee earning GH¢4,000 or more a month.

Pleas from the accused persons are yet to be taken, with the case now adjourned to August 13, 2026.

Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah graduates from GIMPA

It has now emerged that Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah has graduated with his LL.M. in Legal Studies.

The details were shared by Dek360 Ghana blogger in a post on X on July 24, 2026.

The image accompanying the post showed Afrifa Mensah dressed in a black academic gown and sunglasses, standing outdoors at the GIMPA campus grounds, with what appeared to be a bandage still visible around his neck from his earlier injury.

According to the caption, he graduated with a Human Rights concentration.

The caption read:

"Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah receives his LL.M. in Legal Studies, Human Rights concentration certificate at his final law graduation ceremony at GIMPA."

A separate post by the same content creator also indicated that Hon. Titus Glover, former Greater Accra Regional Minister, was at GIMPA for his own law graduation ceremony.

The X video of Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah attending his graduation ceremony is shown below.

Ghanaians react to Okatakyie Afrifa's graduation

Comments under the post were largely teasing, with many referencing Afrifa Mensah's recent health struggles on his big day.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

Makafui Ahiati wrote:

"You no fit move your neck but you dey wear tie."

Mr. Neat said:

"This doesn't look good. On a great day like your graduation and you are not strong as in health, oh that's not all that good. Days like graduation are full of memories."

Fred CFC joked:

"He wear the tie before the bandage?"

Mosadu commented:

"Just hope he represent the truth that everyone will love to have in the court room."

Ekow added:

"Your neck dey pain you, you put tie for top."

Van Vicker graduates with law degree

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian actor Van Vicker graduated with a First Class Honours degree in Law from Wisconsin International University College, Ghana, at a ceremony held on June 19, 2026.

He announced the completion of his studies in January 2026, after enrolling in the LLB programme in 2023.

Source: YEN.com.gh