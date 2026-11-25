Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu announced that exceptionally brilliant pupils could be exempted from the two-year BECE early-writing ban

The exemption requires special approvals before any recommendation reaches the Ghana Education Service

Iddrisu raised concerns about the integrity of continuous assessment records for pupils who sit the BECE before completing JHS 3

\Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has indicated that gifted pupils could be allowed to sit the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) ahead of schedule.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu announced that exceptionally brilliant pupils could be exempted from the two-year BECE early-writing ban. Credit: Ministry of Education GH

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This is despite the government's recently proposed two-year ban on early examination writing, provided they go through a formal approval process.

Iddrisu told Joy FM there was a multi-level process that must be followed before any exemption is granted.

Requests would need to be approved by the pupil's headmaster, then reviewed by the district director of education, forwarded to the regional director, and finally recommended to the Ghana Education Service (GES).

"On gifted children, children who are extraordinarily brilliant, there can be exceptions and exemptions can be made for them, but it must go through a process. Approved by the headmaster, approved by the district director to regional director and then recommended to the Ghana Education Service," Iddrisu said.

He stressed, however, that such provisions should not be treated as a loophole, adding that the exemption exists for truly exceptional cases rather than as a routine option for ambitious parents.

Integrity of the Examination System

A central concern driving the ban, according to Iddrisu, is the manipulation of continuous assessment records.

He argued that pupils who leave JHS 1 or JHS 2 to sit the BECE cannot have legitimate assessments covering their full junior high school progression, raising questions about how those records are compiled.

"When a child leaves to write the BECE in JHS 1 or JHS 2, how is a continuous assessment of that child procured in a manner which is questionable and in a manner which does not support character building and integrity?" he said.

He alleged that some individuals fabricate assessment records to facilitate early examination writing.

Iddrisu warned that headmasters, district directors and regional directors who enable pupils to sit the BECE outside the approved window would face consequences, though he did not specify what those sanctions would be.

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Source: YEN.com.gh